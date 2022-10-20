Who is Liz Truss? Political journey of UK shortest-serving prime minister

Just 44 days afta she become prime minister, Liz Truss don announce say she go step down.

Until now di shortest-serving PM na George Canning wey die for August 1827. Im spend only 119 days for office.

Ms Truss succeed Boris Johnson as PM afta she win clear victory over Rishi Sunak for ballot of Conservative Party members.

Two days later, Queen Elizabeth II die, di nation enta period of mourning and normal politics bin dey suspended.

But for di end of di week wey start wit di late Queen funeral, di seeds of Ms Truss political bye-bye bin don enta di ground - for inside past Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng mini-budget.

E bin include £45bn ($50.6bn) of tax cuts, funded by borrowing, wey bin scare financial markets and make sharp fall for di value of di pound.

Di govment bin soon dey forced to scata plans to cut di top rate of income tax, but kontinu market palava wey mean di Bank of England gats step in to push up di value of govment bonds.

For di week before Ms Truss announce say she dey resign, she bin sack Oga Kwarteng - wey be close friend - and bin dey forced to accept say dem throw away most of di rest of di mini-budget tax cuts plus her overarching economic agenda.

To deal wit di increase in energy bills, di prime minister bin also set out her energy price guarantee, as she say households wey dey use typical amount of gas and electricity go pay £2,500 ($2,812) per year.

Dis expensive guarantee bin dey later scaled back from two years to six months.

Day-by-day, her govment grip on events scata - and an increasing number of Tory MPs publicly say make she comot.

So wia Liz Truss come from and wetin make her shine?

A Remain supporter for di 2016 Brexit referendum wey reinvent herself as di darling of di Conservative right wing, she start her political journey as teenage Liberal Democrat activist.

But her promise to return to fundamental Conservative values - cutting taxes and reducing di state - bin go down well wit Conservative Party members, wey chose her over Rishi Sunak for dis summer leadership ballot.

Importantly, for di eyes of doz wey tink Boris Johnson bin dey unfairly ejected from office, she bin remain loyal to Oga Johnson to di bitter end, as oda cabinet ministers bin abandon am.

Liz Truss: Di basics

Age: 47

Place of birth: Oxford

Home: London and Norfolk

Education: Roundhay School for Leeds, Oxford University

Family: Married to accountant Hugh O'Leary wit two teenage daughters

Parliamentary constituency: South West Norfolk

Born in Oxford for 1975, Ms Truss bin describe her papa, wey be mathematics professor, and her mama, wey be nurse, as "left-wing".

As young girl, her mother take her for marches for di Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, wey be organisation wey dey very against di Thatcher govment decision wey go allow US nuclear warheads to dey installed for RAF Greenham Common, west of London.

Though she now she be proud Conservative from Leeds; back den she be Scottish liberal.

Di family move to Paisley, just west of Glasgow, wen Ms Truss na just four-years-old.

For BBC interview, she rememba wen she dey shout "Maggie, Maggie, Maggie - oot, oot, oot," (Maggie out) for Scottish accent, wen she partake for marches.

Di Truss family campaign for nuclear disarmament

Di Truss family later decamp to Leeds, wia she bin attend Roundhay, wey be state secondary school. She don describe seeing "children wey fail and bin no dey let down by low expectations" for her time dia.

Some of Ms Truss contemporaries for Roundhay bin no agree wit her account of di school, including Martin Pengelly, wey be journalist for British newspaper The Guardian, wey write: "Perhaps she dey selectively deploy her upbringing, and casually traduce di school and teachers wey bring her up, for simple political gain."

One Roundhay school mate, wey no wan tok im name, tell di BBC: "Na really good school, really supportive teachers. many of us don go on to good universities and good careers."

Although not part of her friendship group, im get more clear memories of di young Truss.

"She bin dey very serious wit her studies," im say, wit "heavy social conscience" and part of a group wey dey into environmentalism.

"I rememba one school trip to Sellafield and she dey ask very toff questions and dey give dem headache. I rememba dat one well-well."

For Oxford University, Ms Truss read philosophy, politics and economics. Friends recall say she be well-liked student.

Teenage Truss cause make heads turn for di Liberal Democrats conference wit her anti-monarchy stance

Ms Truss bin involve for many campaigns and causes for Oxford but spend much of her time for politics, becoming president of di university Liberal Democrats.

For di party 1994 conference, she speak in favour of abolishing di monarchy, as she tell delegates for Brighton: "We Liberal Democrats believe in opportunity for all. We do believe in pipo born to rule."

She also campaign for di decriminalisation of cannabis.

Her conversion to conservatism, toward di end of her time for Oxford bin shocked her left-leaning parents, but for Mark Littlewood, wey be fellow for Oxford Lib Dem, e be natural progression.

"She na market liberal all of her adult life," according to Oga Littlewood, wey now be director general of di libertarian, free market think-tank, di Institute of Economic Affairs.

"Her political career show her ideology - she bin always dey highly sceptical of big govment and privileged institutions wey tin dem sabi evritin," Oga Littlewood tok.

She become Conservative because she meet like-minded pipo wey share her commitment to "personal freedom, di ability to shape your own life and shape your own destiny," she explain.

Afte ashe graduate from Oxford she work as accountant for Shell, and Cable & Wireless, and marry fellow accountant Hugh O'Leary for 2000. Di couple get two children.

Ms Truss stand as di Tory candidate for Hemsworth, West Yorkshire, for di 2001 general election, but lose. Ms Truss suffer anoda defeat for Calder Valley, also for West Yorkshire, for 2005.

But, her political ambitions no shake, dem electe her as councillor for Greenwich, south-east London, for 2006, and from 2008 she also work for di right-of-centre Reform think tank.

Liz Truss become MP for 2010

Conservative leader David Cameron put Ms Truss on im "A-list" of priority candidates for di 2010 election and dem select her to stand for di safe seat of South West Norfolk.

But she quickly faced battle against de-selection by di constituency Tory association, afta e dey revealed say she bin get affair wit Tory MP Mark Field some years before.

Di effort to remove her faile and Ms Truss come win di seat by more dan 13,000 votes.

She co-author one book, Britannia Unchained, wit four oda Conservative MPs wey dem elect for 2010, wey bin recommend stripping back state regulation to boost di UK position for di world, marking her out as prominent advocate of free market policies on di Tory benches.

She campaign for Remain dor fi 2016 referendum, as she write for di UK Sun newspaper say Brexit go be "triple tragedy - more rules, more forms and more delays wen selling to di EU".

Howeva, afta her side lose, she change her mind, and dey argue say Brexit provide opportunity to "shake up di way tins dey work".

Truss become di first female Lord Chancellor and justice secretary for di UK for 2016

For 2016, Truss become di first female Lord Chancellor and justice secretary, but she bin get some number of high-profile clashes wit di judiciary. Afta11 months as justice secretary, dem demote her to chief secretary to di Treasury.

Wen Boris Johnson be prime minister for 2019, Ms Truss move to international trade secretary - job wey mean meeting wit global political and business leaders to promote UK PLC.

For 2021, for age 46, she move to one of di most senior jobs for goment, taking over from Dominic Raab as foreign secretary.

Her decision to pose for foto insider tank while she dey visit British troops for Estonia, come be like say she dey try copy Margaret Thatcher, wey dem famously picture for inside one Challenger tank for 1986. E come fuel rumour say she wan amke some leadership moves.

Liz Truss pose for official shots inshide tank while she dey visit British troops for Estonia for 2021

Ms Truss campaign for di party leadership bin no dey free of controversy.

Wen dem ask her how she go tackle di cost-of-living crisis, she say she go focus her efforts on "lowering di tax burden, not giving out handouts".

She come dey forced to troway one plan to link public sector pay to regional living costs afta backlash from senior Tories wey say e go mean lower pay for millions of workers outside London.

And she call Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon "attention seeker", come add say di best tin na to "ignore her".

She bin get diplomatic issue wit French President Emmanuel Macron, wey accuse her say she dey "play to di gallery" for leadership hustings. Wen dem ask if Oga Macron na "friend or foe", she say di jury still dey outside.

But na domestic issues, or one domestic issue, wey dominate di sometimes kitikata leadership contest wit Rishi Sunak.