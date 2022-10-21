UK prime minister: Boris Johnson fit really return as UK prime minister?

By Sam Francis

Poltical reporter, BBC News

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Boris Johnson, di man wey dem remove as UK prime minister by im own goment just three months ago, don emerge as one of di main pipo to become di next prime minister.

Im replacement, Liz Truss crash out 45 days in di job, announcing her resignation afta dem force her to drop most of her policy programme afta e affect financial markets.

Oga Johnson bin win di 2019 general election - and under di British constitution di party wey dey power fit change leader without anoda election.

Na Conservative Party members elect Truss, wey fit get di final say for dis latest contest, if two contenders remain afta MP don vote.

Johnson second premiership go be extraordinary turnaround even for politician wey don make miraculous comebacks before.

Di last time anybody return to office of prime minister afta losing di leadership of dia party na 140 years ago wen William Gladstone return to lead di Liberals, although some party leaders don do two times as prime minister, including Sir Winston Churchill and Harold Wilson.

E no dey certain say Johnson go contest - e neva make up im mind, dem tell us.

Though according to im papa Stanley, di former prime minister fit dey on im way back to di UK from holiday for Dominican Republic.

Will Walden, a former press secretary for Johnson, tell Sky News say Johnson dey "clearly take wetin im dey hear" on a leadership bid.

For im final appearance for Prime Minister Questions, Johnson sign off with "hasta la vista, baby".

E drop hint say im neva finish im work - e use anoda catchphrase from di Terminator films: "I'll be back."

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Johnson bid farewell for PMQs saying: "Hasta La Vista baby"

One of im most loyal supporters, Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg don launch social media campaign to get am back into Downing Street, and plenty Conservative MPs dey support am.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, wey pipo see as as influential force for di Conservative party, tell di im dey "lean towards" supporting Johnson.

Party rules for di leadership contest mean hopefuls need di backing of at least 100 Tory MPs by Monday afternoon to still dey in di race.

Ordinarily, dis one no be easy tin for a man wey get 148 of im colleagues vote against am for confidence vote in June - wey almost 60 ministers resign one month later.

Plenty accusations happun for di final months of oga Johnson time for office say e break ministerial rules by lying about Covid lockdown-busting parties for Downing Street.

E still dey under investigation by di Parliamentary Standards Committee, wey fit make dem suspend am from di Parliament, or even remove am as MP.

Some series of scandals and questions of personal conduct bring down Johnson. E possible say MPs wey no gree support am six weeks ago fit accept am now?

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale don tok say im go resign as di party whip if Johnson get vote back as prime minister.

Foreign Office Minister Jesse Norman, a former friend of oga Johnson, say "choosing Boris now go be an absolutely catastrophic decision".

Im Tory colleague Crispin Blunt don also publicly argue say Johnson no be pesin to restore di reputation of di Conservative Party.

Four times Johnson don bounce back

For 1987, The Times sack Boris Johnson for falsifying a quote - but di The Daily Telegraph employ am di next year, as Brussels correspondent of di paper.

For 2004, e chop sack as Conservatives' shadow arts minister for lying about one affair - but e return to di front bench a year later

In 2016, e pull out of im first bid to be Conservative leader and prime minister afta im close friend Michael Gove launch a rival bid - but e make a surprise comeback as foreign secretary under eventual winner Theresa May.

For 2018, e resign from May's cabinet in protest of her Brexit deal, only to return as leader of di party di following year, e later win di majority vote for di general election.

Opposition parties don also bin quick to condemn suggestions say Mr Johnson fit make a comeback.

Opposition party no like di idea of Johnson return

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer say di former prime minister dey "unfit for office".

Scotland Frist Minister Nicola Sturgeon describe Johnson return as "ridiculous suggestion".

Liberal Democrats wey dey attempt to block Johnson becoming prime minister through motion for parliament describe di former UK prime minister as "Britain's Berlusconi".

Oga Johnson don surprisingly keep low profile since leaving office. E no dey too tok for di House of Commons and spend di past few weeks doing speaking tour of di US before going on holiday.

But Johnson biographer Andrew Gimson point out say di man no be pesin to "live a life of blameless obscurity".

Johnson 'get advantage'

If only single candidate emerge, di contest go dey over on Monday - if not, dem go chose di new leader by a vote from party membership on Friday 28 October.

Survey dem do in di final days of Liz Truss' premiership don continue to show Johnson as di most popular successor.

Patrick English, Associate Director of polling company YouGov, say di Conservative party dey find "pesin wey fit provide unity and pull di party back togeda and compete again (Labour leader) Keir Starmer.

"If you ask di members who dat pesin be - na Boris Johnson," oga English tok.

"If oga Johnson enta di final two, e get advantage."

A Boris Johnson candidacy go also work in favour of oda candidates, according to oga English.

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, wey contest to replace am, be like pipo wey go re-contest.