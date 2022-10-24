Rishi Sunak: Set to become first British Asian PM

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di former chancellor Rishi Sunak don become di favourite to succeed im former oga Boris Johnson as prime minister afta im bin resign for July.

But e fail to persuade Tory members, wey ultimately put Liz Truss for Downing Street for September.

Now e go succeed Ms Truss afta she quit and Oga Johnson end im bid to become leader for second time.

Dis one follow as Penny Mordaunt dropp out of di Tory leadership race for di final minutes before nominations close.

But who be Rishi Sunak and which kain leader e fit be?

Ova di summer, Oga Sunak campaign message bin mainly focus on one issue: di bad state of di UK economy, and im plan to sort arrange am well.

For dat competition, Sunak bin tell di BBC say e beta make e lose di Tory leadership race dan "win on false promise".

E bin look like attack wey dey aimed at di tax cuts promised by Ms Truss, wey for dat time accuse Oga Sunak of "scaremongering" and "Project Fear".

But almost all of di proposed tax cuts bin dey withdrawn in order to stabilise di financial markets.

Oga Sunak, wey neva comment ontop di recent palava, say e dey stand as PM to fix wetin be "profound economic crisis" as well as unite im party.

Di current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt give am support, say e go make di "choices necessary for our long-term prosperity".

Wetin we call dis foto, Rishi Sunak bin ginger di British public to 'Eat Out to Help Out' during di Covid pandemic, wey be campaign to help hospitality firms wey dey later linked to increase in infections

Oga Sunak become chancellor for February 2020 and within some weeks e comde dey try run di UK economy as di pandemic and im lockdowns start.

For some pipo, dis millennial wey no dey drink alcohol - do im 40th birthday for di first lockdown - be like e reassuringly get steady hand for di tiller.

Wen e bin pledg to do "wateva e takes" to help pipo thru di pandemic for di spring of 2020 - and unveil support worth £350bn - im personal poll ratings just rise like no tomorrow.

But di UK kontinu to dey suffer stormy economic weather, and Oga Sunak imsef to deal wit di fallout of collecting fine from police for breaking lockdown rules for Downing Street for June 2020.

For April, some Conservative critics question weda di millionaire undastand di scale of di cost-of-living wey many struggling households dey face.

For dat month, dem chook torchlight shine light wella for di finances of Oga Sunak and im family, wit di tax affairs of im heiress wife Akshata Murty for di spotlight.

She later announce say she go start dey pay UK tax ontop her overseas earnings to reduce political pressure for her husband.

Labour bin pose some questions about im finances, plus: weda Oga Sunak bin eva benefit from di use of tax havens?

Di Independent bin suggest, wit one report wey claim say e bin dey listed as beneficiary of tax haven trusts wey dey di British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands for 2020. One spokesperson for Oga Sunak say dem bin "not recognise" di claims.

Rishi Sunak: Di basics

Age: 42

Place of birth: Southampton

Home: London and Yorkshire

Education: Winchester College, Oxford University, Stanford University

Family: Married to businesswoman Akshata Murty wit two daughters

Parliamentary constituency: Richmond (Yorkshire)

Oga Sunak parents come UK from east Africa and both get Indian origin.

Im papa dey born and raised for wia dem dey call present-day Kenya, while im mama dey born for Tanganyika (wey later become part of Tanzania).

Im grandfathers dey born for di Punjab province of India and migrate from east Africa wit dia families go di UK for di 1960s.

Dem born Sunak for Southampton for 1980, wia im papa na GP, and im mama dey run her own pharmacy.

E bin attend di exclusive private school Winchester College - and work as waiter for one Southampton curry house for im summer holidays - den go Oxford to study philosophy, politics and economics.

While e dey study for MBA for Stanford University e meet im wife Ms Murty, di daughter of Narayana Murthy, Indian billionaire and co-founder of IT services giant Infosys. Di couple get two daughters.

For di previous leadership campaign, e dey constantly mention im daughters ontop di mata of climate change. Wen e dey ansa one question on climate change for one BBC TV debate, Oga Sunak say e take "advice from my two young daughters, wey be experts on am for my household".

Oga Sunak wealth and private school background bin dey di focus of oda TV debates.

From 2001 to 2004, im na analyst for Goldman Sachs and was later be partner for two hedge funds.

Dem tink say im be one of di richest MPs but im neva eva publicly comment on how much e dey worth.

Since 2015 na im be di Conservative MP for Richmond for Yorkshire and become junior minister for Theresa May goment before being dem make am chief secretary to di Treasury by her successor, Boris Johnson.

Dem promote am to chancellor for February 2020 and e be loud supporter of Oga Johnson at first, but resign later say e feel say e own approach to di economy bin dey "fundamentally too different" to di one of di PM.

Oga Sunak campaign for Leave for di EU referendum, wia e tell di Yorkshire Post say e believe say e go make di UK "freer, fairer and more prosperous".

E say changing immigration rules na anoda key reason for im Leave vote: "I believe say appropriate immigration fit benefit our kontri. But we must get control of our borders."

Brexit rhetoric start for di Tory leadership campaign, but dis time na Oga Sunak turn against am for pesin wey vote Remain, Ms Truss. Sake of di mata of her tax-cutting plan, Ms Truss accuse Oga Sunak of "scaremongering" and "Project Fear".

Wia dis foto come from, HM Treasury Wetin we call dis foto, Sajid Javid quit as chancellor sake of power struggle wit Number 10 and Oga Sunak come enta di position

Im vote for Theresa May Brexit deal di three times dem send am go parliament.

For im support of Boris Johnson dem reward am wit promotion for July 2019 from local government minister to chief secretary to di Treasury.

For February 2020 Sajid Javid quit as chancellor sake of power struggle wit Number 10, and Sunak come enta di position.

E later resign as chancellor for July 2022, for move wey contribute to di downfall of Oga Johnson as Tory leader and prime minister. For one leadership husting, Oga Sunak insist say e dey loyal to Oga Johnson, but resign because im goment dey di "wrong side" of serious ethical questions.

'Identity matters'

Like Oga Javid, Oga Sunak belong to generation wey dem born for di UK but get dia origins for outside.

Dis identity mata to am, na so e tok.

"My parents emigrate here, so you get dis generation of pipo wey dem born here, dia parents dem no born for here, and dem don come dis kontri to make a life," e say for interview wit BBC for 2019.

"In terms of cultural upbringing, I go dey temple during di weekend - I be Hindu - but I go also dey [Southampton Football Club] di Saints game dat same Saturday - you do evritin, you do both."

Fir di interview e say im bin dey fortunate say e no suffer plenti racism as e dey grow up, but e get one incident wey e still dey rememba.

"I bin dey out wit my younger brother and younger sister, I dey like mid-teenager, and we go one fast food restaurant and me dey look afta dem. Some pipo dey sit nearby, na di first time I experience am, just saying some very bad tins. Di 'P' word."

"And e pain me. I still remember am. E dey burnt for my memory. Dem fit insult you for many different ways."

Now, Oga Sunak go make history by becoming di first British Asian PM and at 42, di youngest for more dan a century.

Sunak go succeed Liz Truss seven weeks afta she defeat am for di previous Tory contest

Di ex-chancellor gain di support of ova half of Tory MPs, wit Penny Mordaunt as she struggle to reach di 100 MP threshold.

E go dey sworn in by King Charles III before e officially become PM, expectedly tomorrow.

But e dey face cost of living crisis for di UK, and potential of fractured party afta di weeks of uncertainty and change among di Conservatives.