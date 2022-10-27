Nuns too dey watch porn, Pope tok as e warn of risks

By Merlyn Thomas

BBC News

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, E dey required for clerics to dey celibate by di Catholic church

Pope Francis don warn priests and nuns about di dangers of watching pornography online, say e dey "weaken di priestly heart".

Di Pope, 86, bin dey respond to a question about how best to use digital and social media for one session for di Vatican.

Pornography, e say, na "bad habit wey so many pipo get... even Reverend fathers and Reverend Sisters".

"Di devil dey enta form dia," di Pope tell priests and seminarians.

As to how to navigate social media and di digital world, e say dem suppose dey used but tell dem not to waste too much time on am.

"Di pure heart, di one wey Jesus dey receive every day, no fit receive dis pornographic information," e tok.

E advise di group to "delete am from your phone, so you no go get di temptation for hand".