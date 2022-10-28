Elon Musk complete $44bn Twitter takeover

By James Clayton in San Francisco and Peter Hoskins in Singapore

BBC News

5 minutes wey don pass

Di world richest man, Elon Musk, don complete im $44bn (£38.1bn) takeover of Twitter, according to US media and one investor inside di firm.

E tweet say "di bird is freed," for wetin be like say e dey refer to di closing of di deal.

Reports say dem don fire some top executives, including di boss, Parag Agrawal.

E bring to a close kasala wey make Twitter go to court to hold di billionaire to keep to di terms of di takeover deal e bin try to escape.

Twitter never yet confam di takeover, but one early investor for di company tell BBC say di deal don dey completed.

Di company chief executive, Mr Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and di firm top legal and policy executive, Vijaya Gadde, no longer dey with di company, according to US media reports.

Dem escort Mr Agrawal and Mr Segal out of Twitter San Francisco headquarters afta dem close di deal, Reuters news agency report.

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone thank Mr Agrawal, Mr Segal and Ms Gadde for dia "collective contribution" to di business.

Meanwhile, Bret Taylor - wey serve as Twitter chairman since last November - update im LinkedIn profile to show say e no longer dey di post.

Dem go suspend di social media platform shares from trading on Friday, according to di New York Stock Exchange website.

Mr Musk say e buy di social media platform to help humanity and e want "civilization to get a common digital town square".

Earlier dis week Mr Musk tweet a video of imself dey waka enta Twitter headquarters for San Francisco wit kitchen sink e carry wit di caption: "let that sink in!"

E also change im Twitter profile to read "Chief Twit".

Elon Musk carry sink enta Twitter HQ

Many analysts argue say di price Mr Musk dey pay now for di company dey too high seeing di fall in di values of many tech stocks and Twitter struggle to attract users and grow.

Recently, di Tesla founder say Twitter na "an asset wey don suffer for a long time, but get incredible potential, although obviously myself and di oda investors dey overpay for Twitter right now".

Long road to a deal

Mr Musk early investments for Twitter bin first escape public attention. For January, e begin to dey make regular purchases of shares, so dat by di middle of March e don buy 5% stake in di firm.

For April, dme reveal am as Twitter largest shareholder, and by di end of di month, dem finally reach a deal wit am to buy di company for $44bn.

E say e plan to clean up spam accounts and preserve di platform as a venue for free speech.

But by mid-May Mr Musk, wey be ogbonge Twitter user, don begin to change im mind about di mata, sake of concerns say di number of fake accounts on di platform dey higher dan Twitter claime.

For July e say e no longer wish to buy di company. Twitter, however, argue say di billionaire don dey legally committed to di buying and eventually file a lawsuit to hold am to di deal.

For early October, Mr Musk revive im takeover plans for di company on condition say dem bin pause legal proceedings .

"I tink di court push am over di line," Ross Gerber, chief executive of Gerber Kawasaki Investments tell BBC.