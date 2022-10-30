Bridge collapse in India: Hundreds fall inside river afta di bridge break for di western state of Gujarat

By Merlyn Thomas

BBC News

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Hundreds were plunged into the river as the bridge gave way

At least 40 pipo don die afta one bridge collapse for India western state of Gujarat, officials say.

Hundreds fall inside di River Macchu for Morbi town. Local footage show how pipo dey hang from di suspension bridge wey don partially enta di river.

Reports say as many as 400 pipo bin dey ontop di bridge at di time. Authorities say rescue efforts dey go on.

Dis wan happun days afta dem reopen di bridge afta repairs.

Dem build di 230-metre-long (754 feet) colonial-era bridge during British rule of India for di 19th Century.

Videos show scenes of kasala as pipo wey dey look near di river dey attempt to rescue those wey trap inside di water as darkness dey come.

Anoda video show how pipo dey climb up di net wire remains of di bridge to escape di water.

Di suspension bridge, wey dem dey locally call Julto Pool, na popular tourist attraction for di area.

Emergency responders from neighbouring districts don go di scene to help with rescue efforts.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wey dey im home state of Gujarat on a three-day visit, say e dey "deeply saddened by di tragedy".