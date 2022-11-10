Afghanistan: Taliban ban women from going to Kabul parks

By Yogita Limaye in Kabul and Simon Fraser in London

BBC News

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, This 2017 photo shows women at a funfair in Kabul - now they are banned from all parks in the city

Di Taliban don ban women from visiting all parks for Kabul, excluding dem more and more from public life for Afghanistan.

Tok tok pesin for di Vice and Virtue Ministry tell BBC say dem don tell pipo wey manage di parks for di capital make dem no allow women in.

Di group claim say dem no dey follow Islamic laws for di parks.

Women rights and freedoms don dey seriously restricted since di militant Islamists seized power for August 2021.

Under Taliban rules wey dey separating pipo by gender, women no dey allowed to visit parks on three days every week - Sunday, Monday, Tuesday - and men on di remaining four.

Now women no dey allowed to even follow dia male relatives.

"We don dey do dis because in di past 15 months, even wit our efforts, pipo don dey go park and dem no dey respect Sharia laws," Mohammed Akif, tok tok pesin for di Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, tell BBC.

"Di restriction na for all women, weda dem dey wit or without mahram [male escort]."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Taliban fighters - seen here in September 2021 - were spotted visiting a park soon after arriving in the capital

Di ban on women extend to amusement parks wey usually get rides like bumper cars or ferris wheel, and wia families visit togeda wit dia children.

E be like dem don begin enforce am only for di capital for now, but in the past dis kain rule dey eventually apply to di whole kontri.

One woman wey tok to Reuters news agency for di entrance to one Kabul park bin dey disappointed afta dem send am away.

"Wen a mother come wit her children, dem must dey allowed to enta di park, because dis children neva see anything good... dem must play and dey entertained," Masooma tok, she give only her first name for security reasons.

Under Taliban women for Afghanistan don dey face series of restriction on dia freedoms.

Some women don chop beating for demanding for dia rights.

Women dey ban from traveling longer distance journeys without a male escort.

Teenage girls still neva fit return to school for most parts of di kontri, even though Taliban promise to allow them to do so.

While some women still dey work for sectors like healthcare and education, dem tell most of dem make dem no go work after Taliban return to power.

For May dem pass one decree wey order women to wear di Islamic face veil for public, although you fit see some for urban wey no dey obey di law.

Di Taliban bin vow say dem no go brutally supress women as dem bin do wen dem first come power for di 1990s.

Dem say dem dey now respect women right in line wit Sharia law, and dem no dey against women education or allowing dem to work.