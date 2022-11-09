COP27: Wetin be di climate impact of private jets?

Criticism don full social media sake of delegates wey dey arrive COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference, for Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Di day before the conference start, hundreds of environmental activists bin stop private jets to leave Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, as dem sit in front of dia wheels and ride around di airfield on bicycles.

How many private jets go Sharm el-Sheikh?

Data from FlightRadar24 show 36 private jets land Sharm el-Sheikh between 4 and 6 November, wen di summit start.

Extra 64 fly go Cairo, 24 of dem come from Sharm el-Sheikh.

Di COP27 website say delegates fit use eida airport.

Nine of di flights come from di United Kingdom, wit oda from European kontris including Italy, France, and di Netherlands.

Two na from di US to Cairo - one from Atlanta and one from Washington DC.

FlightRadar24 say e possible say more scheduled private flights dey but dem bin no dey able to track becos of limited coverage for di area.

But e like say fewer private jets fly go COP27 dan COP26, for 2021, for Glasgow, - BBC Reality Check bin investigate dia use dat time.

One of di reasons for dis fit be say fewer world leaders, so far, dey attend di Sharm el-Sheikh summit.

Flights dey produce greenhouse gases - mainly carbon dioxide (CO2) - from burning fuel. Dem dey contribute to global warming.

Emissions per kilometre travelled dey significantly badder dan any oda form of transport.

Dis one dey vary considerably depending on:

di size of di plane

how efficient im engines dey

how many passengers e carry

But private jets dey generally produce significantly more emissions per passenger dan commercial flights.

E get many different models of private jet but di one dem fly pass enta Egypt ahead of Cop27 na di Gulfstream G650, wey dey use about 500 gallons (1,893 litres) of fuel per hour.

If private jet bin manage to take off from Amsterdam - even ontop di demonstrations - e go take like five hours to reach Sharm el-Sheikh, using like 9,465 litres of aviation fuel.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Di Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) say 2.5kg (5.5lb) of CO2 dey emitted for evri liter of aviation turbine fuel wey dem burn. So dis flight go produce 23.9 tonnes.

But to "capture di maximum climate impact" of flights, BEIS recommend, CO2 emissions figures go dey multiplied by 1.9 - to reflect di non-CO2 emissions wey dey released by planes at high altitude, wey, scientists say, dey increase di warming effect.

Therefore, di total emissions for dis flight go be 45.3 tonnes of CO2 equivalent - and wit capacity of 15, each passenger go dey responsible for about three tonnes on dia journey.

Dis emissions figures be estimates for di actual journeys - dem no include di emissions wey dey associated wit making of di private jets first.

If to say our COP27 delegates bin decide to use commercial flight from Amsterdam to Egypt, if to say dem travel premium class, dia emissions go be about half tonne each, according to di International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) calculator.

Even though commercial flight dey use more fuel per hour, it fit fly far more passengers dan private jet and therefore produce fewer emissions per pesin.

Di UK prime minister and foreign secretary arrive using adapted RAF Voyager aircraft wey be version of di Airbus A330-MRTT.

Airbus tell BBC News say standard flight go use between five and 5.5 tonnes of aviation fuel per hour, depending on factors like di amount of cargo and di altitude.

Using di goment conversion factors, e mean say di flight to Sharm el-Sheikh go don emit between 79 and 87 tonnes of CO2. Using di BEIS multiplier e go be 150 to 165 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

BBC News ask Downing Street how many oda passengers bin dey di flight to Sharm el-Sheikh but No 10 no wan tok.

One goment spokespesin tok say: "Dis delegation travel on one of di most carbon-efficient planes of im size for di world and carbon emissions from di flights are also offset."

Di Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit international lead tell BBC News say focusing on world leaders wey dey take private jets to COP27 na "missing di point".

"Di emissions dey negligible compared to di impact of decisions and commitments wey dem make for dis summits," na so e tok.