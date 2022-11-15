Grammy nominations 2023: Beyoncé lead wit 9 nods, Kendrick Lamar follow wit 8

45 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/ Carlijn Jacobs

Nominations don enta for di 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé dey di top wit nine nominations, all but one na for her dance album "Renaissance"; di oda one na for "Be Alive," from di feem "King Richard."

Dis number don make am a total of 88 career nominations wey she don get, di same as her husband, rapper Jay-Z, wey get five nominations dis time. Two of dem dey tied as di most-nominated artists for Grammy history.

As Beyoncé dey lead, na so oda artists like Kendrick Lamar dey her back wit eight nominations; Adele and Brandi Carlile, wit seven; and Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled get six each.

Di ceremony go shele on 5 February, 2023.

Beyoncé no be di only artist to make history as superstar Bad Bunny land album of di year nomination for "Un Verano Sin Ti," wey become di first all-Spanish album to eva appear for di category.

Who go win golden award for one of music biggest nights? Keep reading to see evri artist wey dey nominated:

Record of di Year

"Don't Shut Me Down," Abba

"Easy on Me," Adele

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on the Rock," Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Woman," Doja Cat

"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"As It Was," Harry Styles

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Album of di Year

"Voyage," Abba

"30," Adele

"Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny

"Renaissance," Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)," Mary J. Blige

"In These Silent Days," Brandi Carlile

"Music of the Spheres," Coldplay

"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar

"Special," Lizzo

"Harry's House," Harry Styles

Africans wey gbab Grammy Nominations

Burna Boy gbag two nominations for Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian artist Tems dey nominated for di rap category sake of collabo wit Future and Drake

Dis go be di third year in a row im go get nominations for di Best Global Music Album category, first for im African Giant album and then for im Twice As Tall album wia im bin win.

Howeva no be di only pesin for di region wey dey nominated for music biggest night.

Nigerian star, Tems follow her wins for 2022 wit nomination for Best rap son for di Future song Wait For U wey feature her and Drake inside.

Tobe Nwigwe bin dey nominated for Best New Artist,

Eddy Kenzo don become di first Ugandan to dey nominated;, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode both from South Africa follow for di Best Music Performance nominees.

Angelique Kidjoe too follow hold award nominations for Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album as well as Best Song Written For Visual Media.

Song of di Year

"Abcdefu," Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)

"About Damn Time," Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)," Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"As It Was," Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

"Bad Habit," Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Easy on Me," Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"God Did," Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

"The Heart Part 5," Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

"Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Easy on Me," Adele

"Moscow Mule," Bad Bunny

"Woman," Doja Cat

"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"As It Was," Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Don't Shut Me Down," Abba

"Bam Bam," Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

"My Universe," Coldplay and BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song)," Post Malone and Doja Cat

"Unholy," Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

"Higher," Michael Bublé

"When Christmas Comes Around…," Kelly Clarkson

"I Dream of Christmas (Extended)," Norah Jones

"Evergreen," Pentatonix

"Thank You," Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Voyage," Abba

"30," Adele

"Music of the Spheres," Coldplay

"Special," Lizzo

"Harry's House," Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé

"Rosewood," Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love," Diplo and Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)," David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated," Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.

"On My Knees," Rüfüs du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

"Renaissance," Beyoncé

"Fragments," Bonobo

"Diplo," Diplo

"The Last Goodbye," Odesza

"Surrender," Rüfüs du Sol

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Na for 2012 Adele bin clear di awards for di kain work she put for album "21"

Best Rock Performance

"So Happy It Hurts," Bryan Adams

"Old Man," Beck

"Wild Child," The Black Keys

"Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile

"Crawl!," Idles

"Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

"Holiday," Turnstile

Best Rock Song

"Black Summer," Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

"Blackout," Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory and Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

"Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"Harmonia's Dream," Robbie Bennett and Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War on Drugs)

"Patient Number 9," John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo and Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

"Dropout Boogie," The Black Keys

"The Boy Named If," Elvis Costello & the Imposters

"Crawler," Idles

"Mainstream Sellout," Machine Gun Kelly

"Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne

"Lucifer on the Sofa," Spoon

Best Alternative Music Album

"We," Arcade Fire

"Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You," Big Thief

"Fossora," Björk

"Wet Leg," Wet Leg

"Cool It Down," Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

"Virgo's Groove," Beyoncé

"Here With Me," Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

"Hrs & Hrs," Muni Long

"Over," Lucky Daye

"Hurt Me So Good," Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Do 4 Love," Snoh Aalegra

"Keeps on Fallin'," Babyface featuring Ella Mai

"Plastic Off the Sofa," Beyoncé

"'Round Midnight," Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

"Cuff It," Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

"Hrs & Hrs," Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis "Kuk" Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston and Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

"Hurt Me So Good," Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan and Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

"Please Don't Walk Away," PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best R&B Album

"Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)," Mary J. Blige

"Breezy (Deluxe)," Chris Brown

"Black Radio III," Robert Glasper

"Candydrip," Lucky Daye

"Watch the Sun," PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

"God Did," DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy "Vegas," Doja Cat

"Pushin P," Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)," Hitkidd and Glorilla

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Beautiful," DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA

"Wait for U," Future featuring Drake and Tems

"First Class," Jack Harlow

"Die Hard," Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer

"Big Energy (Live)," Latto

Best Rap Song

"Churchill Downs," Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)

"God Did,' Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

"The Heart Part 5," Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

"Pushin P," Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug)

"Wait for U," Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake and Tems)

Best Rap Album

"God Did," DJ Khaled

"I Never Liked You," Future

"Come Home the Kids Miss You," Jack Harlow

"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar

"It's Almost Dry," Pusha T

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst," Kelsea Ballerini

"Something in the Orange," Zach Bryan

"In His Arms," Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town," Maren Morris

"Live Forever," Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Wishful Drinking," Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt

"Midnight Rider's Prayer," Brothers Osborne

"Outrunnin' Your Memory," Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

"Does He Love You — Revisited," Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

"Going Where the Lonely Go," Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

"Circles Around This Town," Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris and Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"Doin' This," Luke Combs, Drew Parker and Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)," Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"If I Was a Cowboy," Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"I'll Love You Till The Day I Die," Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

"'Til You Can't," Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

Best Country Album

"Growin' Up," Luke Combs

"Palomino," Miranda Lambert

"Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville," Ashley McBryde

"Humble Quest," Maren Morris

"A Beautiful Time," Willie Nelson

Best Latin Pop Album

"Aguilera," Christina Aguilera

"Pasieros," Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

"De Adentro Pa Afuera," Camilo

"Viajante," Fonseca

"Dharma+," Sebastián Yatra

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

"El Alimento," Cimafunk

"Tinta y Tiempo," Jorge Drexler

"1940 Carmen," Mon Laferte

"Alegoría," Gaby Moreno

"Los Años Salvajes," Fito Paez

"Motomami," Rosalía

Best Tropical Latin Album

"Pa'lla Voy," Marc Anthony

"Quiero Verte Feliz," La Santa Cecilia

"Lado A Lado B," Víctor Manuelle

"Legendario," Tito Nieves

"Imágenes Latinas," Spanish Harlem Orchestra

"Cumbiana II," Carlos Vives

Best Folk Album

"Spellbound," Judy Collins

"Revealer," Madison Cunningham

"The Light at the End of the Line," Janis Ian

"Age of Apathy," Aoife O'Donovan

"Hell on Church Street," Punch Brothers

Best Reggae Album

"The Kalling," Kabaka Pyramid

"Gifted," Koffee

"Scorcha," Sean Paul

"Third Time's the Charm," Protoje

"Com Fly Wid Mi," Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance

"Udhero Na," Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar

"Gimme Love," Matt B and Eddy Kenzo

"Last Last," Burna Boy

"Neva Bow Down," Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro

"Bayethe," Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

"Shuruaat," Berklee Indian Ensemble

"Love, Damini," Burna Boy

"Queen of Sheba," Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf

"Between Us … (Live)," Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

"Sakura," Masa Takumi

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"Be Alive" from "King Richard"; Beyoncé́ and Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé́)

"Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing"; Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

"Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick"; Bloodpop and Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Keep Rising (The Woman King)" from "The Woman King"; Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito and Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson featuring Angelique Kidjo)

"Nobody Like U" from "Turning Red"; Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto"; Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and "Encanto" — Cast)

Best Remixed Recording

"About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)," Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

"Break My Soul," (Terry Hunter Remix) Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)

"Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)," Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)

"Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)," Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks and Dragonette)

"Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)," Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)

Best Music Video

"Easy on Me," Adele; Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan and Nancy Grant, video producers

"Yet to Come," BTS; Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer

"Woman," Doja Cat; Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin and Isaac Rice, video producers

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar; Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum and Jamie Rabineau, video producers

"As It Was," Harry Styles; Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter and Alexa Haywood, video producers

"All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor Swift; Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer

Best Music Film