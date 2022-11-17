Poland missile: Ukraine no get blame for explosion - Zelensky

By Patrick Jackson and Oliver Slow

BBC News, London

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelensky don say e "no get doubts" say Ukraine no dey to blame for di missile strike wey kill two pipo for Poland on Tuesday.

Mr Zelensky say e bin don receive assurances from im top commanders say "no be our missile".

E also call say make dem allow Ukrainian officials to access di blast site, and to be part of di investigation.

Im comments dey come as Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg say Kyiv air defence missiles dey "most likely" to blame.

Di missile blast for one farm for Przewodow, just 6km (4 miles) from Poland border with Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defence systems bin dey activated on Tuesday wen Russia launch wetin dey believed to be im biggest wave of missile strikes since im February invasion.

Di attack, wey happun during di G20 summit for Indonesia, cause international outcry, while news of missile blast inside Nato member Poland territory raise fears of a dangerous escalation for di war.

But Polish President Andrzej Duda say e dey "highly likely" say di missile bin dey launched by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence.

"From di information wey we and our allies get, na S-300 rocket wey dey made in di Soviet Union, one old rocket and no evidence dey say e dey launched by di Russian side," e tok.

Mr Stoltenberg tell BBC say e agree with Poland assessment say di incident dey probably caused by Ukrainian air defence missile.

"But di main message be say Russia bear di ultimate responsibility, because e no for happun if no be Russia wage brutal war of aggression against Ukraine," e tok.

E add say Nato bin pledge to supply a "more advanced air defence system" to Ukraine, wey no be member of di alliance but dey receive military aid.

And Linda Thomas-Greenfield, di US ambassador to di UN, say Russia bear ultimate responsibility for di incident.

"While we still no know all di facts, we know one tin - dis tragedy for no ever happun if Russia no invade Ukraine and im recent missile assault against Ukraine civilian infrastructure. Di UN Charter dey clear. Ukraine get every right to defend imsef against di attack," she tok for one meeting of di UN Security Council.

Meanwhile, di top US general don warn say early military victory for Ukraine remain unlikely, despite several successful Ukrainian counteroffensives for di east and south.

Last week, Ukraine recapture Kherson, di only major city to fall to Russia since e start im invasion for February. And in di east, one Ukrainian offensive wey dem launch in September don lead to Kyiv forces dem advancement into Donestsk and Luhansk.

"Di probability of a Ukrainian military victory - wey go dey defined as kicking di Russians out of all of Ukraine to include wetin dem claim as Crimea - di probability of dat to happun any time soon no dey high, by military means," Gen Mark Milley - Chairman of di Joint Chiefs of Staff - tell reporters for Pentagon.

But e say recent Russian losses mean a "political solution" dey possible.

Gen Milley, wey dey serve as President Joe Biden top military adviser, say di Ukrainian gains don don put Russia for situation wey go make Moscow agree to some sort of political withdrawal.

But di top US general no tok much as to wetin dat agreement go look like.

Speaking to attendees of di G20 Summit for Bali earlier dis week, President Zelensky lay out a 10-point peace plan wey include nuclear safety guarantees, di withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine territory, and reparations and justice for "Russia's aggression against Ukraine".

But Moscow Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov say Kyiv demands dey "unrealistic and inadequate". E add sayt Ukraine "categorically refuse" negotiations with Russia.

Meanwhile di eastern Donetsk region don experience heavy fighting in recent days, according to Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych.

E say Russian troops from Kherson region now don dey "redirected" towards Donetsk and Luhansk.