Indonesia earthquake: Java quake don kill 56 and injure hundreds of pipo

By Tessa Wong & Simon Fraser & Alys Davies

BBC News

48 minutes wey don pass

One earthquake don strike di main Indonesian island of Java and kill at least 56 pipo and injure hundreds of pipo, local officials tok.

Di 5.6 magnitude quake strike Cianjur town for West Java, at shallow depth of 10km (six miles), according to US Geological Survey data.

Dem rush many pipo to hospital and treat a lot of dem outside.

Rescuers bin work into di night to try rescue odas wey pipo belief say dem still dey trapped under collapsed buildings.

Di areas wia di quake strike dey densely populate and prone to landslides, and poorly built houses for many areas destroy.

West Java Govnor Ridwan Kamil confam to local media say 56 pipo bin die and more dan 700 dey injured.

E tok say di numbers of injuries and fatalities dey likely to increase sake of say "a lot of pipo" still dey trapped for di scene, and some areas dey cut off by landslides.

One collapsed school building for Cianjur

One damaged classroom for Cianjur

Earlier, Herman Suherman, di head of administration for Cianjur town, say most injuries na bone fractures wey pipo wey dey trapped under di remains for buildings sustain.

"Di ambulance dem keep on to dey come from di villages to di hospital," na so AFP quote Suherman. "Many families dey for villages wey neva dey evacuated."

Dem treat many injured pipo outside di hospital sake of di hospital no get light for several hours afta di quake, West Java govnor tok.

Dozens of buildings dey damaged for Cianjur region, di National Disaster Mitigation Agency tok for inside one statement. E include one hospital and one Islamic boarding school.

Di capital Jakarta wey dey 100km away also feel di shake, and dem evacuate pipo wey dey for high-rise buildings.

Office workers rush out of buildings for di civic and business district during di tremor, wey start at 13:21 Western Indonesian time (WIT) on Monday, di agency tok.

"I bin dey work wen di floor under me dey shake. I feel di tremor well-well. I no do anytin sake of say I wan process wetin e be, but e become even stronger and last for some time," lawyer Mayadita Waluyo tell AFP.

One office worker Ahmad Ridwan tell news agency Reuters say: "We don dey used to dis [earthquakes] for Jakarta, but pipo bin dey nervous just now, so we sef panic."