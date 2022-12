Wetin we call dis foto,

Dem born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on 23 October 1940 for di city of Tres Coracoes (Three Hearts) for south-eastern Brazil. E grow up in poverty and work all kinds of jobs to helep im family. E no fit afford football, so e dey most times create one with newspapers wey e go put inside socks. One of im earliest memories na to see im papa dey cry as Brazil lose di last match of di 1950 World Cup to Uruguay for house. Young Edson come promise say e go win di trophy one day to make im papa smile.