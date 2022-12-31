Andrew Tate arrest video: Romania police release footage of how dem raid di influencer house, say dem go detain am for 30 days

Di controversial British-American influencer Andrew Tate go dey detention for Romania for 30 days, afta one court agree to police request.

Authorities arrest Tate and im broda Tristan on Thursday as part of investigation into allegations of human trafficking and rape, wey dem don deny.

Authorities suspect say dem, along with two Romanian men, dey run "an organised crime group".

Tristan, and two odas, also dey detained by di court for Bucharest.

Outside di court, di Tates' dia lawyer, Eugen Vidineac, say dem go appeal against di detention.

"We no dey di stage wia dem dey prove guilt or innocence, for now we dey only discuss preventive measures," e add. Mr Vidineac tell BBC say im clients reject all di allegations.

Andrew Tate, 36, never comment directly on di accusations.

But afta dem detain am, one tweet go out from im Twitter account wey refer to di 1999 movie The Matrix.

"The Matrix send dia agents," di post tok. Di account also retweet Matrix memes wey Twitter owner Elon Musk post.

During di detention hearing, di two brothers maintain dia right to silence, dia lawyer tell BBC.

Earlier, one police spokesperson tell BBC say dem go hold di 36-year-old for one "detention centre".

On Thursday night, Romania Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism issue statement, but no mention di Tate brodas, e say two British citizens and two Romanian citizens dey suspected of being part of a human trafficking group.

Di statement say officers bin identify six pipo who allegedly dey "sexually exploited" by wetin dem call an "organised criminal group".

Police allege say na di British citizens "recruit" di victims, who dem say misrepresent dia intention to enta into a relationship wit di victims - wey dem call "the loverboy method".

Dem later force dem to perform for pornographic content under threat of violence, di statement allege.

Dem born Mr Tate for US before e move to di UK wia e go on to have a successful career as a kickboxer.

For 2016, dem remove am from British TV show Big Brother over one video wey appear to show am dey attack one woman. E come set up one "webcam business", wey e described as "adult entertainment".

E go on to begin enta news and online, with Twitter banning am for saying women suppose "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted. Twitter don bring am back.

But despite social media bans e gain popularity, particularly among young men, by promoting one ultra-masculine, ultra-luxurious lifestyle.