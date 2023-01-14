Miss Universe 2022: Time and how to watch di 71st pageant

11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Beauty Queens from around di world go gada for New Orleans, United States for di 71st Miss Universe contest on Sunday 15, January, 2:00am West African Time, WAT.

A total of 84 kontries go dey represented as di contestants battle to win di crown.

Di pageant go include personal statements, interviews, national costumes, and swimsuit and evening gown competitions.

Na one committee wey include 2010 Miss Universe Ximena Navarrete, musician Big Freedia, model Mara Martin, 1998 Miss Universe Wendy Fitzwilliam, actress and model Emily Austin, skin care entrepreneur Olivia Quido, host and journalist Myrka Dellanos, author and Roku vice president of marketing and merchandising Sweta Patel, Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan, and marketing executive Kathleen Ventrella go select di final winner.

Dem crown Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe for di 70th Miss Universe Organization competition live for Eilat, Israel for December 2021 at di age of 21, her crowning take di crown back to India for di first time in 20 years.

Harnaaz Sandhu, na im go crown her successor.

Who go host di show dis year?

Na comedian Steve Harvey host di 2021 Miss Universe pageant but no be im go host dis one.

Television host and stylist Jeannie Mai Jenkins go serve as di host for dis year Miss Universe Competition alongside Olivia Culpo, wey win Miss Universe for 2012.

Also, musicians Big Freedia, Big Sam Funky Nation, Amanda Shaw, Tank and the Bangas, and Yolanda Adams dey set to perform for dis year competition, according to one Instagram post from di official Miss Universe account.

How to watch di pageant

The Roku Channel na di Miss Universe competition official broadcaster.