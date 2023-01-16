Nepal plane crash: Police say e dey unlikely say any survivor dey

By Rajini Vaidyanathan in Pokhara & Alexandra Fouché

BBC News

48 minutes wey don pass

Hopes of finding survivors from Nepal worst air disaster in decades dey fade according to police.

"E dey unlikely say any survivor go dey," spokesperson Tek Prasad Rai tell BBC. Teams bin dey find body parts for di scene, e add.

At least 68 pipo die wen one flight from Kathmandu to di tourist town of Pokhara crash and catch fire on Sunday morning.

E still no clear wetin cause di crash.

Mobile phone footage show di Yeti Airlines flight dey roll sharply as e approach di airport. E come hit di ground near di Seti River, just over one kilometre from di airport.

Na 72 passengers and crew bin dey on board di flight.

On Monday some 300 rescuers resume dia search through di burnt wreckage.

Di prime minister of Nepal don declare Monday a national day of mourning, and di goment set up a panel to investigate di cause of di disaster.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Wetin we call dis foto, Hundreds of rescuers bin rush to di site of di crash

Local resident Divya Dhakal tell BBC how she rush go di crash site afta seeing di aircraft fall from di sky shortly afta 11:00am local time (05:15 GMT).

"By di time I reach dia, di crash site don already dey crowded. Huge smoke bin dey come from di flames of di plane. And den helicopters come over in no time," she tok.

"Di pilot try im best to not hit civilisation or any home," she add. "Small space bin dey right beside di Seti River and di flight hit di ground for dat small space."

Aviation accidents no dey uncommon for Nepal, often due to di remote runways and sudden weather changes wey fit cause challenging conditions.

Di Himalayan nation, home to some of di most breath-taking mountains for di world, get some of di most difficult terrain to navigate.

Wia dis foto come from, Family photograph Wetin we call dis foto, Journalist Tribhuvan Paudel be passenger for di plane wey crash

A lack of investment for new aircraft and poor regulation na sometin wey dem don also blame in di past.

Di European Union don ban Nepalese airlines from di airspace over concerns about training and maintenance standards.

For May 2022, one Tara Air plane crash for northern Nepal, killing 22 pipo. Four years earlier, 51 pipo die wen one flight wey dey travel from Bangladesh catch fire as e land for Kathmandu.

Chiranjibi Paudel, wey im journalist brother Tribhuvan bin dey on di flight, say authorities need to take action to improve aviation safety for Nepal.

"Di airlines suppose dey penalised and di regulatory body of di government also suppose to dey held accountable," e tok.

Di plane come down close to di newly built Pokhara International Airport, wey only open at di start of di year.

Travellers at the airport tell BBC say dem dey fly regularly and still feel safe afta di news - short plane journeys na popular way for Nepal middle classes to travel across di kontri.

"I no dey fear to fly," Ria wey dey wait for her bags to land tok, "but better regulations and newer aircraft dey needed."

Di Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to di tourist town of Pokhara comot di Nepalese capital just afta 10:30 (04:45 GMT) for wetin suppose be a short trip.

E get 68 passengers on board, including at least 15 foreign nationals, and four crew members.

Of di passengers, 53 be Nepalese. Five Indians, four Russians and two Koreans bin dey di plane. One passenger also dey each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France among odas.

Khum Bahadur Chhetri, one local resident, tell Reuters say e dey observe di flight from di roof of im house as e dey approach di airport.