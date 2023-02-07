Turkey earthquake: America Netherlands Italy and oda konttries of di world rally to support Turkish and Syria quake victims
As Turkey and Syria begin to assess di damage wey 7.8 magnitude earthquake cause, kontris around di world don mobilise to help di rescue and recovery efforts. So far, na 4,300 pipo don die.
Rain and snow dey affect rescuers, but specialised teams from many nations, including Italy, di US, Israel and Taiwan - are on dia way.
Turkey earthquake: Number of death near 2,500 for Turkey and Syria afta two major earthquakes
One update from di Syrian health ministry say ova 1700 don die for di kontri - across di provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus.