Turkey earthquake: America Netherlands Italy and oda konttries of di world rally to support Turkish and Syria quake victims

12 minutes wey don pass

As Turkey and Syria begin to assess di damage wey 7.8 magnitude earthquake cause, kontris around di world don mobilise to help di rescue and recovery efforts. So far, na 4,300 pipo don die.

Rain and snow dey affect rescuers, but specialised teams from many nations, including Italy, di US, Israel and Taiwan - are on dia way.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Iraq dey provide aid to Syria. Security forces processes supplies from di Red Crescent aid group to send to di neighbouring kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Iraqi soldiers and di Iraqi Red Crescent society workers load trucks with di materials.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Taiwanese rescuers plan to assist wit search and rescue operations in Turkey.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One specialised team of firefighters from di Czech Republic Urban Search and Rescue Team go help search for pipo in di rubble for Turkey.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Czech USAR team dey specifically trained to find pipo wey fit dey buried under di rubble.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Members of di Dutch search and rescue team wan fly out from Eindhoven to provide assistance in Turkey.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, About 50 firefighters and medical workers leave Pisa, Italy, to assist at di Syria-Turkey border wit rescue efforts.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Rome tok say further flights go follow afta di firefighters arrive, bringing medical personnel and equipment for Turkey.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Greece prime minister on Monday pledge to make "every force available" to aid dia neighbour Turkey. Dem send supplies and rescuers on one plane on di same day of di quake.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Greece and Turkey don historically suffer from various border and cultural disputes.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bulgarian rescue teams dey deployed across di Kapikule Border Gate to help wit relief efforts across Turkey.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di "Olive Branches" aid section of di Israeli Defence Force leave Israel for Turkey to assist wit di earthquake recovery efforts. Israel prime minister also tok say im don approve sending aid to Syria - wey dia goment no recognise Israel.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Israel receive di request to aid Syria through diplomatic channels. But Damascus deny say dem request assistance.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, US President Joe Biden tok say im teams dey deploy quickly to begin to support Turkish search and rescue efforts.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di US say dem go send two search and rescue teams of nearly 80 pipo each.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, At di Turkish embassy for Moscow, dem lay flowers. One lit candle wit one small poster read "Condolences to Turkey". Russia don offer aid to both Turkey and Syria.

