Turkey earthquake: America Netherlands Italy and oda konttries of di world rally to support Turkish and Syria quake victims
Rescuers dey battle heavy rain and snow as dem dey race against di clock to find survivors of di devastating earthquakes for south-east Turkey.
More dan 4,300 pipo don die and 15,000 don injure for Turkey and over di border for Syria wen di quake strike for di early hours of Monday.
Di World Health Organization don warn say di toll fit rise dramatically as rescuers dey find more victims.
As day break, rescue teams dey step up dia search for survivors.
Many pipo for dia disaster zone don dey too scared to go back into buildings.
As Turkey and Syria dey begin assess di damage wey 7.8 magnitude earthquake cause, kontris around di world don mobilise to help di rescue and recovery efforts. So far, na 4,300 pipo don die.
Rain and snow dey affect rescuers, but specialised teams from many nations, including Italy, di US, Israel and Taiwan - dey on dia way.
Oda world leaders promise support
Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari commiserate wit di goments and pipo of Turkey and Syria and dose wey lose dia family and friends sake of di earthquake for southern Turkish city of Gaziantep. President Buhari tok say as Turkey and Syria friend, Nigeria dey ready to offer full support for di two kontris in any way.
For Ghana, President Nana Akufo-Addo extend im heartfelt condolences to di goments of di two kontris. E pray for di souls of dose wey don die and pray for di survivors.
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu also extend her heartfelt condolences as she add say di thoughts and prayers of her kontri pipo dey wit Turkey and Syria.
For Ethiopia, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali pray for di souls of di deceased for dis difficult time.
United States President Joe Biden say im deeply dey saddened by di earthquakes wey don claim thousands of lives. E say im administration don dey work closely wit dia Nato ally Turkey and im don authorise immediate US response.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tok sorry to Turkey and Syria sake of di earthquakes and promise say im kontri dey ready to provide assistance.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak say di kontri stand wit Turkey and Syria and dem ready to help in whatever way dem fit.
Germany Prime Minister Olaf Scholz say im kontri go send support to Turkey and Syria sake of di earthquakes.
Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki say im thoughts and prayers dey wit di families of di victims as e add say Turkey fit cound on Poland.
On im own part, di Director-General of di World Health Organisation (WHO) say dem don activate dia network of emergency medical teams to provide essential healthcare for di pipo wey injure and di pipo wey di earthquakes affect pass.
Images subject to copyright.
Turkey earthquake: Number of death near 2,500 for Turkey and Syria afta two major earthquakes
One update from di Syrian health ministry say ova 1700 don die for di kontri - across di provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus.