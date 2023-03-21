Rupert Murdoch fiancée: Media tycoon dey set to marry im fifth wife at di age of 92

By Emma Saunders

Entertainment reporter

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Jenna Bascom Photography Wetin we call dis foto, Mr Murdoch and Ms Smith

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch don announce im engagement to im partner Ann Lesley Smith, wey be former police chaplain.

Mr Murdoch, 92, and Ms Smith, 66, meet for September for one event for im vineyard for California.

Di businessman tell di New York Post, one of im own publications say: "I no look forward to falling in love - but I know say dis one go be my last. E better be. I dey happy."

E break up wit im fourth wife Jerry Hall last year.

Mr Murdoch add say e propose to Ms Smith on St Patrick Day, as e note say e be "one fourth Irish" and bin dey "very nervous".

Ms Smith late husband na Chester Smith, one country singer and radio and TV executive.

"For both of us, na gift from God. We meet last September," she tell di New York Post.

"I be widow of 14 years. Like Rupert, my husband na businessman... so I dey speak Rupert language. We share di same beliefs."

Mr Murdoch, wey get six children from im first three marriages, add say: "We both dey look forward to spending di second half of our lives togeda."

Di wedding go take place for late summer and di couple go spend dia time between California, Montana, New York and UK.

Mr Murdoch bin dey married to Australian flight attendant Patricia Booker, Scottish-born journalist Anna Mann, and Chinese-born entrepreneur Wendi Deng before.