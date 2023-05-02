Met Gala 2023: Serena Williams, Burna Boy, Doja Cat, Lil Nas, Tems and oda looks wey turn heads and pay tributes to Karl Lagerfeld

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Doja Cat, Burna Boy, Lil Nas X and Tems looks for di Met Gala 2023

We bin dey expect a lot of tributes to Karl Lagerfeld for Monday Met Gala. Wetin we bin no expect na so many tributes to im cat.

For dis year theme, dem bin ask di A-list guests to wear outfits wey pay homage to di German fashion designer, wey die at di age of 85 for 2019.

Lagerfeld serve as di creative director of Chanel from 1983 until im death - and many Met Gala attendees chose to wear classic outfits from di French fashion house to honour am.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Doja Cat and Cardi B claws come out for di Met Gala wia pipo reference cat plenti.

But odas prefer to reference di German designer beloved cat Choupette, wey bin dey as as synonymous with Lagerfeld look as im sunglasses and white-hair ponytail.

Wia dis foto come from, Shutterstock Wetin we call dis foto, Karl Lagerfeld sunglasses, white ponytail, and beloved cat Choupette bin all dey part of im signature look

Choupette herself sadly no attend di event, wey be di biggest night for di fashion calendar, but send her apologies inside one post on Instagram.

"Many pipo bin invite me to walk di red carpet of di Met Gala in tribute to Daddy [Lagerfeld], but we prefer to stay peacefully and cosy at home," di cat tok.

"We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since im die and e touch us well-well to see one more day dedicated to am."

See some of di most eye-catching outfits from dis year Met Gala.

1. Doja Cat understand di assignment

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wen your stage name is Doja Cat, and dem ask you to pay tribute to a man wey love im cat, your red carpet look really go take care of imsef.

Di US rapper no disappoint, e wear one gown wey featured cat ears, and also facial prosthetics to give herself more cat-like features.

Her shine-shine silver dress dey designed by Oscar de la Renta and feature one dramatic ruffled train, wey she accessorise with some equally loud, shiny jewellery.

2. Barry Keoghan and Burna Boy match

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

All of us don experience one of those awkward moments wia you turn up for work and find say you dey wear identical outfit to a colleague.

So we sympathise with Irish actor Barry Keoghan and Nigerian singer Burna Boy, wey wear similar chequered blue Burberry outfits go di Met Gala.

To be fair, both of dem look good, and we clap for male stars wey bone di standard black tuxedo for red carpet in favour of a splash of colour.

3. Lil Nas X win di night by a whisker

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di rapper turn up wit im body wey dey covered in sparkling silver body paint and jewels and e wear a matching metallic thong, in one of di most ambitious and unusual outfits of di night.

Upon closer inspection, fans spot am say im jewelled eye mask also featured beaded whiskers - anoda likely reference to Lagerfeld cat.

To hammer home di point, wen reporters interview Lil Nas X, on di red carpet, e ansa dia questions by simply meowing and waving im claws.

4. Jenna Ortega reach peak Wednesday

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

While Ortega wear a bright pink Valentino dress to last year Met Gala, dis year, she go wit sometin different.

Her dark clothes fit di Lagerfeld style, but also reference Ortega role for Wednesday, Netflix successful Addams family spin-off.

Ortega recently tell InStyle say playing di character bin influence her personal style. "I no tink say Wednesday change my taste a lot," she tok. "I bin get hard time to get her off of me, at least clothing-wise."

5. Jared Leto give everybody paws

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Oscar winner turn up dressed as a cat. Na so we see am.

We dey lucky say e decide to remove im giant cat head while posing for photographs - or for never sabi say na im.

6. Ice Spice no wan forget her first Met

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One of di hottest rising stars for music make her Met Gala debut dis year, so she bin wan remember every moment.

Di 23-year-old bring one jewel-encrusted camera to take fotos (and complement her custom Balmain outfit).

According to TMZ, di New York rapper get personal invite to di Met Gala by Anna Wintour, wey ask her to attend as a guest of Vogue.

7. Janelle Monáe dey up for a game of badminton

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di singer and actress look stunning inside her mismatch black-and-white Thom Browne coat, wey she later comot to reveal a shuttlecock-shape sheer dress.

"My first Met Gala na for 2011, and I go with Karl [Lagerfeld]. So dis na sort of full circle for us to dey honour am," Monáe tell People.

Monáe accessorise with white leather quilted cat bag - anoda reference to Choupette.

8. Jeremy Pope wore Karl on a cape

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Hollywood star light up di Metropolitan Museum of Art grand staircase wit im big cape wey dem stamp wit di recognisable face of di designer.

Di 30ft cape feature illustration of Lagerfeld wey dem draw wit hand and reports say na 70 seamstresses, with more dan 5,000m of silk chiffon make am.

9. David Byrne forget im helmet

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Scottish-born star bring im bicycle with am.

Byrne wear an all-white outfit with some brightly-coloured trainers.

You fit recognise di monochromatic suit, as na di same one Byrne wear wen e perform di theme song to Everything Everywhere All At Once for di Oscars for March.

10. Glenn Close and her sheets

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Actress Glenn Close land di Met Gala wit her looks wey be like say she decide to bring her entire bedspread with her.

Her flowing gown na in fact custom Erdem dress. "Like any great fashion designer, e get passion to create sometin beautiful and distinctive," di actress tok about di designer.

11. Margot and Nicole remember Karl

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Australian actresses both pay tribute to Lagerfeld with dia choice of gowns and share dia memories of di designer.

Kidman wear a pale pink dress with 3,000 silver crystals wey dey created by Lagerfeld for a Chanel No. 5 commercial wey she dey inside..

"I dey very grateful to wear am," Kidman tell The Associated Press. "He bin dey so much a part of my life, plus im whole team. Na im really sort of shepherd me… in terms of my love of fashion."

Robbie, meanwhile, explain say she be di last Chanel ambassador wey Lagerfeld handpick. She say na "honour" to wear a 1993 black Chanel gown wey Cindy Crawford first wear for di runway.

12. Jordan Roth no need air conditioner

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Shiaparelli designer Daniel Roseberry transform Roth into a human fan for di evening.

Inside one article for Vogue, Roth wey be US theatre producer explain say di outfit na homage to di signature accessory wey Lagerfeld dey often carry around with am.

13. Billie Eilish bring her brother

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di singer wear a black lace gown, wey dey embellished with a floral design by Simone Rocha.

"I dey inspired by Billie herself, her talent, her world and her powerful femininity," di Irish designer tok of creating Eilish custom look. "I wan celebrate her femininity through fragility and strength."

Di star dey escorted by her brother and musical collaborator Finneas, wey go for a more casual outfit, e wear a textured brown trench coat wey dem tie for di waist.

14. Florence Pugh bone gravity

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di British actress wear a strapless white Valentino gown, but everyone attention dey for her head.

Firstly, because Pugh wear one headpiece wey look like dem go fit use am clea cobwebs from a ceiling.

But also because Pugh appearance confirm recent rumours say she shave her hair for a role for one upcoming film.

15. Rita Ora no go fit bite her nails

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di British singer waka di red carpet with her partner, film director Taika Waititi, she wear a reported $90,000 (£72,000) worth of Buccellati jewellery.

E include one pearl bracelet and long diamond extensions wey hang from di end of her nails.

Waititi wear one gun metal blazer by Prabal Gurung wey e wear without shirt and match wit smart white trousers.

16. Kendall reference Karl collar

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Kendall Jenner wear one shine-shine leotard with long sleeves wey also double as a train. Di whole outfit, including di shine-shine high black boots, bin dey designed by Marc Jacobs.

But she also reference Lagerfeld for her outfit - Jenner high white collar point to di ones wey di late fashion designer bin dey wear.

17. Serena Williams reveal her pregnancy

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di tennis star land for di Met Gala with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and confirm say she dey pregnant wit her second child.

Williams showcase her baby bump inside long-sleeved dress with a V-neckline, wey she pair with pearl necklaces.

Writing on Instagram, Williams say she bin dey so "so excited wen Anna Wintour invite di three of us to di Met Gala".

18. Tems

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria singer, Tems bin wear a white and black number with wetin dey fast become her signature fashion for obodo oyinbo red carpet wey be one ogbonge headpiece.