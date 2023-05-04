King Charles: Wetin di King dey do?

By Jennifer Clarke

BBC News

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

On Saturday 6 May, King Charles III go become di 40th British monarch wey dem go crown for Westminster Abbey.

E become king afta im mama Elizabeth II die for September.

Wetin di King dey do?

Di King na di Uk head of state. Howeva, im powers dey symbolic and ceremonial and e dey politically neutral.

E dey collect daily dispatches from goment for red leather box wey include briefings before important meetings, or documents wey need im signature.

Di Prime Minister dey normally meet di King on Wednesday for Buckingham Palace, to tell am about goment matas.

Dis meetings dey totally private, e no dey get official record of wetin dem tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, King Charles with Rishi Sunak, di second prime minister for im reign

Di King also get some official parliamentary roles:

Appointing of goment - di leader of di party wey win general election dey usually receive call to go Buckingham Palace wia dem dey get invite to form goment. Di King dey also formally dissolve goment before elections.

- di leader of di party wey win general election dey usually receive call to go Buckingham Palace wia dem dey get invite to form goment. Di King dey also formally dissolve goment before elections. State Opening and di King Speech - di King dey start di parliamentary year with di State Opening ceremony, wia im dey set out di goment plans for speech wey im go give from di throne for di House of Lords.

- di King dey start di parliamentary year with di State Opening ceremony, wia im dey set out di goment plans for speech wey im go give from di throne for di House of Lords. Royal Assent - wen piece of legislation don pass through Parliament, na di King need to formally approve am before e become law. Di last time Royal Assent bin dey refused na for 1708.

Di monarch dey also lead di annual Remembrance event for November for di Cenotaph for London.

Di King dey also host visiting heads of state - like South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa - and dey normally meet foreign ambassadors and high commissioners wey dey based for Uk.

For im first state visit, Charles go Germany wia e become di first British monarch to address di German parliament.

Di King also be di head of di Commonwealth, di joinbodi of 56 independent kontris and na di head of state for 14 of di kontris wey dem dey call di Commonwealth realms..

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, King and Camilla, Queen Consort, dey with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Camilla, wey be di Queen Consort, dey follow support di King for im work and also dey do her own public engagements on behalf of di 90 charities wey she dey support.

Many of di charities dey focus on health and wellbeing and dey work with pipo wey don dey raped or sexually assaulted.

Wetin go happun for di coronation?

For di ceremony for Westminster Abbey, di King and King Consort go dey crowned.

Di coronation na Anglican religious service wey di Archbishop of Canterbury go do. Di monarch go collect "holy oil" anointing and also di orb and sceptre wey be symbols of royalty.

For di climax of di ceremony, di Archbishop go put di St Edward's Crown for Charles head - na solid gold crown wey don dey since 1661.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Na di most ogbonge of di Crown Jewels for di Tower of London and dem dey only wia am for monarch for di moment of coronation.

Unlike royal weddings, di coronation na state event, and na goment dey pay for am and choose who go come.

Who else dey di Royal Family?

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Members of di Royal Family celebrate di Queen official birthday at Buckingham Palace in 2019

Prince William na di older son of King Charles and im first wife, di late Princess Diana. Afta di Queen die, e turn di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Cornwal l even though im still get im Duke of Cambridge title. E marry Catherine, wey be Princess of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge . Dem get three pikin: Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

l even though im still get im title. E marry Catherine, wey be . Dem get three pikin: , and Di Princess Royal (Princess Anne) na di Queen second child and her only daughter. She marry Vice Adm Timothy Laurence. She get two pikin with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips: Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall

(Princess Anne) na di Queen second child and her only daughter. She marry Vice Adm Timothy Laurence. She get two pikin with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips: Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall Di Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Edward) na di Queen last born. E marry di Duchess of Edinburgh (Sophie Rhys-Jones). Dem get two pikin: Lady Louise Windsor and di Earl of Wessex (James Mountbatten-Windsor)

(Prince Edward) na di Queen last born. E marry di (Sophie Rhys-Jones). Dem get two pikin: Lady Louise Windsor and (James Mountbatten-Windsor) Di Duke of York (Prince Andrew) na di Queen second son. E get two girl pikin with im former wife wey be di Duchess of York (Sarah Ferguson): Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Prince Andrew step down as "working Royal" for 2019 afta one controversial BBC Newsnight interview about accuse say im bin sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre. For February 2022, e pay money wey dem no tok amount to settle civil sexual assault case wey Ms Guiffre carry go US court against am.

(Prince Andrew) na di Queen second son. E get two girl pikin with im former wife wey be di (Sarah Ferguson): Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Prince Andrew step down as "working Royal" for 2019 afta one controversial BBC Newsnight interview about accuse say im bin sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre. For February 2022, e pay money wey dem no tok amount to settle civil sexual assault case wey Ms Guiffre carry go US court against am. Di Duke of Sussex (Prince Harry) na William younger brother. E marry di Duchess of Sussex (Meghan Markle). Dem get two pikin: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. For 2020, dem announce say dem go step down as senior royals and move to California.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

How succession dey work?

Di order of succession na about who for di Royal Family fit take ova as monarch wen di one for throne die or comot. First in line na di monarch oldest child.

For 2013, dem amend di royal succession rules so dat sons no go pass dia older sister for next in line to di throne.

King Charles heir na di Prince of Wales.

William oldest child Prince George na second in line to di throne and im daughter Princess Charlotte na third. Prince Louis na fourth and Prince Harry na fifth.

How popular di Royal Family be?

BBC Panorama arrange new YouGov opinion poll to see wetin public tink before coronation.

Di result show 58% prefer di monarch to elected head of state, wey 26% like.

But, under di headline numbers, di poll show say feeling dey different between age groups. In particular, young pipo no really like monarchy.

78% of di younger age group say dem no dey interested in di Royal Family.

Wia di Royal Family dey live?

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, dey live for Buckingham Palace. Before, dem bin dey between Clarence House for London and Highgrove for Gloucestershire.

Oda Royal houses include Windsor Castle, Sandringham, for Norfolk, di Palace of Holyroodhouse, for Edinburgh, and Balmoral Castle for Aberdeenshire.

For August 2022, di Prince and Princess of Wales comot Kensington Palace for west London to go live for Adelaide Cottage, for di Windsor Estate.