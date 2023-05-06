King Charles arrive Westminster Abbey wia guests don gada for im coronation

45 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

King Charles and Camilla, di Queen Consort, don land Westminster Abbey for di coronation.

Meanwhile, guests bin don showface dia for di event.

Guests as dem bin arrive for Westminster Abbey

Members of di House of Lords - group of dem, around 20, enter.

Among dem na Lord Mandelson and Baroness Louise Casey, dressed in dia traditional red robes.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Members of di House of Lords arrive King Charles coronation

Oda guests arrive in a mix of morning suits and hats and heels - some dey feem di occasion as dem dey make dia way in, all of dem look very happy.

Oda pipo wear military medals.

Arrival of oda guests

US singer Katy Perry, wey go perform for di concert tomorrow, arrive in purple fascinator and pearl Vivienne Westwood choker.

Oda guests like di Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan plus odas also show face.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, US singer Katy Perry dey deep in conversation with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Anoda recognisable face - Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Nick Cave and Rowan Williams arrive togeda. Earlier dis week, Cave surprise fans who know am best as a hellraiser by writing of im "inexplicable emotional attachment to di royals"

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Wia dis foto come from, Mary Evans Picture Library

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Which time everything go happen today?

Di doors now don dey open to di general congregation wey go gada for Westminster Abbey.

Dis na how today events go waka:

09:30 - World leaders and heads of states begin to arrive for di Abbey

10:20 - Di King go do procession leave Buckingham Palace. e go go along di Mall to Trafalgar Square, den down Whitehall and Parliament Street before turning into Parliament Square and Broad Sanctuary.

Di King and Queen Consort go ride in di Diamond Jubilee State Coach. Di route go dey surrounded by 1,000 members of di military.

11:00 - Di ceremony go begin. E go dey marked with music selected by di King, with 12 newly commissioned pieces, including one by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Di King grandson, Prince George, go dey among di pages, alongside Camilla grandchildren, Lola, Eliza, Gus, Louis and Freddy.

12:01 - Dem go crown di King.

13:00 - Di King and Queen go den return to Buckingham Palace along di reverse of di route wey dem take come, dis time, travelling in di 260-year-old Gold State Coach wey dem don use for every coronation since William IV.

Just before 14:30 - King Charles and Queen Camilla go greet di crowds for Di Mall from di Buckingham Palace balcony. Dem neva confam yet which oda members of di Royal Family go dey involve.

Those wey dey dia go witness di end of di day public celebrations, with a six-minute fly-past plan involving members of di Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force and ending in a display by di Red Arrows.