Harry and Meghan almost dey involve for deadly car accident

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Prince Harry, im wife Meghan and her mama almost dey involve for "deadly car accident" wey involve tori pipo, one tok-tok pesin to di prince confam.

Di accident happun afta di Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend one award ceremony for New York on Tuesday.

For inside statement, di prince tok-tok pesin say di "continuous pursuit" bin last ova two hours.

Dem add say e remain small make dia motor jam oda drivers for road, pipo wey dey waka and police officers.

Di tok-tok pesin say, "even though to be public figure dey come wit some interest from di public, e no reach to cost anybody safety".

"To share dis images, because of ways dem get am, dey ginger di kain practice wey dey dangerous for everybodi wey dey involved."

Di New York Police Department no immediately confam say dem sabi say di mata happun.

Dis incident dem say happun afta di couple first public appearance togeda since di King Coronation earlier dis month.

Dem bin attend di Ms Foundation Women of Vision 50th anniversary gala night alongside Meghan mama, Doria Ragland.