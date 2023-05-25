Tina Turner songs: What's love got to do with it - The best top 10 hits of di Queen of Rock 'n' Roll and di tori behind dem

By Ian Youngs & Emma Saunders

BBC News

6 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tina Turner get 11 UK top 10 hits and seven US top 10 as a solo artist and with ex-husband Ike

Tina Turner, wey die at di age of 83, create many classic recordings with her winning combination of R&B, funk, rock and pop, all wey she perform with her ogbonge raw vocal power.

Di songs trace her tori from her unhappy partnership with first her husband Ike to her 1980s comeback with one British synth pop group.

See some of her most popular and best-loved hits.

1. River Deep, Mountain High (1966)

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Listen to some of Tina Turner most legendary songs

Tina find success with Ike for 1960, and one of pop music masterpieces come her way six years later wen producer Phil Spector ask to work with her.

Although dem credit di song to di two of dem, Spector no want di controlling Ike for di studio, and Tina bin dey happy to work with someone else.

She shock to to find say di producer bin put togeda full orchestra and choir to create im famous wall of sound. "I be just a girl from Tennessee wey meet Ike and become singer," she write for her autobiography. "I bin never, ever don see anything like dis, except inside movie."

Di record go up to number three for UK, but flop for US. Radio DJs "say e no dey 'black' enough to be rhythm and blues, or white enough to be 'pop'," she tok.

2. Proud Mary (1971)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Afta dis song be hit for Credence Clearwater Revival for 1969, Ike and Tina transform dia kontri-rock vibe into one explosive and epic funk ode to freedom.

Starting with her introduction before she go burst into singing wit her ogbonge vocals, dis one impress US music fans. E reach number four for Billboard chart and win Grammy Award.

Wen Beyonce pay tribute to Tina for di 2005 Kennedy Center Honors, dis na di song she chose to perform. Three years later, two of dem team up to sing am as duet for di Grammy Awards.

3. Nutbush City Limits (1973)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

"Church house, gin house/a school house, outhouse" - Tina immortalise her Tennessee home town with dis lyrics.

Di upbeat tune na memory from her childhood, wia she spend some time dey pick cotton. "You go go field on week days/And do picnic on Labor Day."

Three years afta dis song come out, Tina leave Ike after she suffer years of im abuse, she also leave her career in di balance.

4. Let's Stay Together (1983)

Wia dis foto come from, ITV/Shutterstock Wetin we call dis foto, Tina Turner make her comeback on British TV show The Tube with Heaven 17 in 1983

Tina bin get to start again and build herself back up as a solo artist. Di big moment for dat comeback - wey go lead to even greater success dan before - come wen she meet two members of English electro-pop group Heaven 17.

Martyn Ware and Glenn Gregory bin dey find one last singer for album of cover versions for dia British Electric Foundation project, and Tina bin no get record deal.

Wen she waka enta Abbey Road Studios, no oda musician dey dia. "Wia di band?" she ask, expecting like a Phil Spector orchestra. Instead, na synthesizers dey make di music.

Dia first record The Temptations' Ball of Confusion, den Al Green's Let's Stay Together - wey become her first UK top 10 hit for a decade.

5. What's Love Got to Do With It (1984)

She cement her status as a solo star with dis song, na Terry Britten and Graham Lyle write am, dem bin don already offer am to Sir Cliff Richard, Donna Summer and Bucks Fizz. Tina initially bin think say e dey too light and poppy.

But she agree to record am - if she fit do am her way, "forcefully, with gravity and raw emotion". E work - her sexy, strong rendition, wey dey followed by a music video wey feature her dey waka along di streets of New York in denim and black leather, give Turner her only US solo number one and win record of di year for di Grammys.

E also make her oldest woman (at di time) to land a US number one single at di age of 44.

6. Private Dancer (1984)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tina Turner with Phil Collins (left) and Mark Knopfler, wey write Private Dancer

Di title track from di best-selling album bin dey first recorded by Dire Straits, wey di band frontman Mark Knopfler write. But e decide say e no suit a male vocal. Tina later say for interview say she bin no realise say di song dey about a sex worker.

"I never bin get to stoop to dat in my life," she write for her autobiography. "But I think most of us don dey in situations wia we get to sell ourselves, one way or anoda.

"Wen I give into Ike, wen I keep quiet to avoid argument, wen I stay with am despite say I bin wan leave, dat na wetin I bin dey think about wen I sing di song, di sadness of doing something wey you no want to do, day in, day out. E dey very emotional."

Di song features Jeff Beck on guitar, while di video, wey dem film for London Rivoli Ballroom, dey choreographed by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips.

7. We Don't Need Another Hero (1985)

Wia dis foto come from, Moviestore/Shutterstock

Anoda track wey Britten and Lyle write, dis song - and Tina herself - appear for di Mel Gibson film Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

A classic 80s power ballad, di lyrics go along with di desolation of di film post-apocalyptic world. Turner appear in di music video as her character Aunty Entity, who she say she connect with because she bin dey "strong and resilient".

"She lost so much, and den she go through so much to get di men in her world to respect her," Tina say. "I relate to her struggles because I live dem."

Di song was anoda hit, making it to number two in di US and earning a Grammy nomination and an Ivor Novello award.

8. The Best (1989)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dis bin dey originally written for Bonnie Tyler, but be only a minor hit for di Welsh singer for 1988.

Di following year, Tina add some extra vocal force and a new soft rock production - and e become one of her signature songs and one of di decade defining anthems.

Dem dey often times mistakenly call di song Simply The Best, a line from di famous chorus. Dem don feature am inside plenti commercials over di years, including one Pepsi ad wey feature Turner herself. Dem also use am promote rugby league for Australia.

9. Steamy Windows (1989)

Dis one also dey on Turner 1989 album Foreign Affair, and di track lyrics leave listeners in little doubt as to wetin dey happun for di back seat.

Na anoda empowering and feminist track from Turner, wey dey sing about taking di lead in a sexual encounter. Music Week describe am at di time as "a delightfully risqué number" wey feature "mischievous guitar runs".

Di single get a surprise outing during one Emma Watson interview on ITV Lorraine a few years ago wen di A-list actress phone ring and the ringtone be… Steamy Windows.

10. GoldenEye (1995)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

A James Bond theme na milestone for any artist. Following di success of Tina Oscar-nominated 1993 biopic What's Love Got to Do With It, di Bond producers call on her for Pierce Brosnan debut as 007.

The GoldenEye theme itself bin dey written by U2 Bono and The Edge. Di frontman give her a demo of sorts - but she bin get a lot of work to do.

"E no do a proper demo, someone just throw di music togeda," she tell BBC for 2018. "I reason, how I put am togeda? E no show me wetin di melody be. So I create as close to wetin I think di melody be.