Pedalar para espantar a solidão na terceira idade

Nesta série, os jornalistas da BBC te ajudam a aprender e praticar inglês com uma das notícias mais interessantes da semana. Assista ao vídeo e acompanhe o vocabulário.

The story…

Cycling for the elderly

Learn language related to…

old age

Need-to-know language

pensioners – people who receive money when they retire

contemplating life – thinking deeply and at length about life

loneliness – feeling of sadness due to lack of company

disability – condition where someone can't use a part of their body or brain in the usual way

carers – people who give assistance to the elderly or disabled

Answer this…

According to studies, what does loneliness lead to among elderly people in London?

Watch the video online

http://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/lingohack/ep-180912

Transcript

73-year-old Jane is one of the million pensioners who live alone in the capital. But now she's got a great excuse to get out of the house. The Ride Side by Side scheme involves this specially adapted part-electric, part-pedal bike, a driver and an hour and a half for anyone over 60 in North Kensington to get their shopping or just go for a ride and have a chat.

Jane Southwell, local resident

It gives me a great high because it gives me exercise, a bit of fresh air and it cheers me up.

What is it that you like about it?

Jane Southwell, local resident

I'm doing something rather than sitting on my sofa contemplating life.

In fact, 30% of over 65s in London live alone with studies showing loneliness leads to higher rates of ill health and disability, but with the option to pedal there's another major benefit.

David Dansky, cycle instructor

People are getting exercise so they're less reliant on the NHS, less reliant on carers and care services 'cos they get an opportunity to go out and chat to someone.

It's one more time around the block - booked in again for next week.

Did you get it?

According to studies, what does loneliness lead to among elderly people in London?

Loneliness leads to higher rates of ill health and disability.

Did you know?

According to the World Health Organisation, the average life expectancy at birth for the global population in 2016 was 72 years.