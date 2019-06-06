Estudo liga alimentos ultraprocessados a mortes prematuras

The story…

Ultra-processed food health warning

Learn language related to…

Food

Need-to-know language

industrial processing – treatment involving changing food with chemicals in a factory

diets – types of food people eat

nutritional content – healthy ingredients

additive – substance added to food to improve its flavour, appearance or make it last longer

rich in – containing a large amount of (something)

Answer this…

How many people were assessed in the two studies about ultra-processed foods?

Watch the video online: https://bbc.in/2Z92cIA

Transcript

This is ultra-processed food.

They're the foods that have been through the most industrial processing - and often have a long list of ingredients on the packet. It includes popular items like fizzy drinks, chicken nuggets and breakfast cereals.

The two studies regularly assessed the diets of more than one hundred thousand people and recorded what happened to their health. They showed people who ate the most ultra-processed foods tended to have the worst heart health and die earlier.

The studies are not definitive proof of harm and experts have expressed caution. More work is still needed to explain what it is about ultra-processing that might have a detrimental effect on our bodies.

Victoria Taylor, British Heart Foundation

What we actually need to know is what's behind these associations. Is it the ultra-processed foods? Is it the nutritional content of them? Is it some kind of additive that's in them? Or is it actually something to do with the people's lives of the people that are eating more of them? And I think before we make any changes or jump to any conclusions - we really need to find out a bit more about it.

The authors of the two studies say there is now mounting evidence that ultra-processed foods may be harmful. And the research comes out hot on the heels of trials showing these types of foods make us eat more and put on weight.

But while the term ultra-processed might feel new - the health advice is very familiar. A diet rich in fruit, vegetables, fish, nuts and seeds also happens to be one full of unprocessed foods.

Did you get it?

How many people were assessed in the two studies about ultra-processed foods?

The two studies regularly assessed the diets of more than one hundred thousand people.