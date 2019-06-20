Transformando garrafas pet em trajes esportivos

The story…

Turning plastic waste into sportswear

Learn language related to…

materials

Need-to-know language

thread – long, thin fibre

yarn – fibres combined to form a thicker thread

polyester – cloth made from artificial fibres

textiles – cloths that are woven or knitted by hand or machine

apparel - clothes

Answer this…

Which costs more: recycled polyester or traditional thread?

Transcript

Nearly 30,000 kilograms of thread are produced at this factory every day. But this thread isn't spun from traditional yarn - it's made from two million plastic bottles. Demand for this type of recycled polyester is growing, as brands become more conscious about waste.

Makarand Kulkarni, Chief Marketing Officer, Polygenta

Today we are supplying this product not only for sportswear but for outerwear, for home textiles, for ladies’ apparel(s). So all types of applications are possible because the quality of this recycled yarn is comparable with any conventional polyester made.

The cost of recycled polyester is about ten to twenty percent higher than traditional thread. But as factories increase capacity to meet growing demand, the price of recycled material is coming down. That's good news for brands like Adidas. It's already making the switch to recycled thread. The sports company promised to remove all single-use plastic from its supply chain by 2024.

India has one of the biggest plastic problems in the world, with trash spilling out onto beaches and piling up in cities. Commitments like the one made by Adidas might be a step in the right direction, but experts say more brands and consumers will need to buy into products like these to have a meaningful impact on our problem with plastic.

Did you get it?

Which costs more: recycled polyester or traditional thread?

The cost of recycled polyester is about ten to twenty percent higher than traditional thread – although the price is coming down.