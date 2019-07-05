O software que 'detecta' traços de personalidade em entrevistas de emprego

The story…

AI recruitment

Learn language related to…

Job recruitment

Need-to-know language

character traits – qualities of someone's personality, e.g. confidence, enthusiasm etc.

roles – The jobs that people do within a company

applicants – people hoping to be selected for the vacant job

talent pool – available number of people able to be hired for a job

jobs market – the availability of jobs in a particular place

Answer this…

How can AI recruitment help clients who recruit in high volumes?

Watch the video online: https://bbc.in/2Xjqovc

Transcript

Students here at Liverpool Uni are able to practise on software now used by lots of big firms. The tech behind these video answers can do more than you might imagine.

Iwan Williams, Liverpool University

They'll look at facial movement. They'll listen to the tone of your voice, and they believe that they can really accurately predict now certain character traits, just through using the AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology on your video interview. That wealth of information is going to be really, really helpful for employers.

At the moment, it tends to be bigger companies who are using video interviews and artificial intelligence.

Bev Nicholas, Michael Page recruitment

For certain types of roles, we work with a number of clients, say within the retail sector where, you know, they're doing high volumes of recruitment and they're looking for ways of saving time and also being able to really clear, sort of, vast numbers of applicants through to people that they're really serious about.

Those representing the recruitment industry say these issues need to be considered before making a selection.

Jill Miller, Inclusion Adviser, CIPD

We've got some older workers, perhaps, who might not be as savvy with the technology that we're using. So, I think we need to be quite mindful to be as inclusive and as fair as possible to encourage a wider talent pool to apply.

Whether it's a useful tool, a time saver or another hurdle in a difficult jobs market, as technology improves recorded video interviews will become more common.

Did you get it?

It allows them to save time and reduce vast numbers of applicants to those they are really serious about.