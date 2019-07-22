Por que Neil Armstrong foi escolhido para ser 1º a pisar na Lua

The story…

Why was Neil Armstrong first?

Learn language related to…

The right candidate

Need-to-know language

qualified – having the correct, officially recognised training

a (man) of many talents – a person who has a range of skills and abilities

broad viewpoint – balanced judgement based on wide-ranging knowledge

broad exposure – wide range of experiences

representative – the person chosen to act on behalf of a group or organisation

Answer this…

Who used a process of elimination to decide on the right candidate?

Watch the video online: https://bbc.in/30KRzN1

Transcript

Michael Collins, Apollo 11 astronaut

There were about 25 of us astronauts who were qualified to have that job.

I’m exaggerating a little bit, but I think all roads lead to a fellow named Deke Slayton, who was our boss. And I think one day he got all 25 together in a room and went around and pointed at all of them and said: ‘You, Aldrin, you’re gone. Collins, we don’t need you’.

And he ended up – it was an empty room with just one seat in it. And that was Neil Armstrong.

He was the best possible choice to represent our country, our planet. Neil was an extremely intelligent man and a man of many talents. He was a student of history, specifically the history of science. He just had an extremely broad viewpoint, exposure.

And it was a wonderful representative of our country and our planet.

Did you get it?

Who used a process of elimination to decide on the right candidate?

Deke Slayton, the boss, used a process of elimination to choose the right candidate.