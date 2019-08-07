Conheça o homem que sente 'barato' no gelo

The story…

Meet the 'Asian Iceman'

Learn language related to…

states of mind

Need-to-know language

refreshed – less tired, reenergised – having more energy

awakening – (here) causing a sudden realisation, awareness or understanding of things

natural high – state of increased happiness or thought without using mood-altering substances

clarity – clearness of thought and understanding

mental strength – willpower, resilience and confidence

Answer this…

According to Alan Thong, what are you likely to feel when you dip into the ice?

Watch the video online: https://bbc.in/2YQ7IiL

Transcript

It is important to stay in control. Learn to accept the cold. I feel so refreshed and energetic.

My name is Alan Thong - better known as the 'Asian Iceman'.

When I was in the Arctic wilderness, the connection with nature is irreplaceable. The energy there is completely different - so pure and so awakening.

Because we live in a tropical country - so we don't have the cold we need. So hence, I order the ice from the ice man! And in total we will have 120 kilo[s] of ice inside, and the temperature of the water will go down to about zero or maybe negative one.

[The] first 20-30 seconds would be the most difficult. You might want to run out, jump out, just scream and so on. It's very likely that you feel the sharpness - the stabbing into your skin.

But once you're in there, you can feel the sensations of … we call it a natural high. I usually spend up to 20 minutes in the ice bath.

Your mind will, in fact, gain a certain clarity and strength in a way that you've never experienced before. Mental strength, mental control - this is real.

Did you get it?

According to Alan Thong, what are you likely to feel when you dip into the ice?

The Asian Iceman says it's very likely you'll feel a sharpness stabbing into your skin.