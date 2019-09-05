Após acordo, zoos não podem mais importar bebês elefantes da África

The story…

Baby elephant zoo trade banned

Learn language related to…

law

Need-to-know language

prohibited - officially prevented

compromise – agreement when all sides in an argument decide to reduce their demands

loopholes – parts of a law that can be avoided often because of a mistake

exceptional circumstances – special situations where it’s necessary to change the law temporarily

significant victory – important and effective success

Answer this…

Which countries voted against the ban to sell wild baby elephants to zoos?

Watch the video online: https://bbc.in/2lvjT6w

Transcript

They are the most majestic of animals. But the African elephant is an endangered species. There are, by some estimates, only a few hundred thousand of them left in the wild. So, from now on it will be prohibited to sell baby elephants to zoos around the world. About time too, according to leading conservation groups.

Will Travers, President, Born Free Foundation

If you imagine what happens when a young elephant is taken away from its family in the wild, shipped to a foreign country to live in an alien environment for the rest of its life - I think most people now agree that that's inappropriate.

Most, but not everyone. Zimbabwe, the world's biggest exporter, voted against the move, as did the United States. The European Union only came on board late in the day, after reassurances elephants will be allowed to move from one zoo to another.

Audrey Delsink, Humane Society International

This definitely is a win... the checks to try and keep elephants in Africa where they belong is still there. We are disappointed that there was a compromise, which may provide loopholes, and we need to just be vigilant about that.

The sale of some baby elephants will be allowed under exceptional circumstances and only with international approval. So, not a complete ban. But this has been described as a significant victory in the fight to save the African elephant.

Did you get it?

Which countries voted against the ban to sell wild baby elephants to zoos?

Zimbabwe and the United States voted against the ban.