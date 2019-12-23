Esquema em Londres ajuda famílias pobres a dar presentes aos filhos

The story…

Christmas toys for children in poverty

Learn language related to…

poverty

Need-to-know language

appeal – request for help in the form of a campaign e.g. for charitable donations

food bank – place where basic items of food are donated to people in need

suffering – physical or mental problems or pain

stigma – something that negatively affects someone's or something's reputation

Answer this…

Why did 'Sabrina' fall into poverty?

Watch the video online: http://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/lingohack/ep-191225

Transcript

Superheroes and playing cards at Benthal Primary School in Stoke Newington. They're dressed up to raise money for the Winter Toy Appeal.

43 percent of children in inner London are living in relative poverty. This annual appeal was set up in response. The co-founder delivers another load of brand new toys to the Hackney Foodbank * in Hoxton.

Basil Fasal, Winter Toy Appeal

Thousands of children in this area are really suffering and living in poverty. So our aim is to try to ensure that all of them get a special present to open on Christmas Day.

'Sabrina' has received one of the gifts.

Conscious of the stigma surrounding her situation, she prefers not to be fully identified. After her contract ended abruptly, she was forced to apply for universal credit [government assistance], but the money took three months to arrive.

'Sabrina', parent

My car ended up getting repossessed. I ended up falling into rent arrears. You don't want to see your child's face on Christmas Day, you know, no presents under the tree or not even a single present even if you don't have a tree. But nothing to open and then when they go back to school: "What did you get for Christmas?"

Toys have been pouring in from online deliveries and brought in person to collection points.

Did you get it?

* 'Hackney Foodbank' is the name of an organisation. Normally 'food bank' is written as two words.