O 'jardim sensorial' que ajuda a ressocializar cães abandonados

The story…

Dog garden

Learn language related to…

rehabilitation

Need-to-know language

sensory – connected with the physical senses of touch, smell, taste, hearing, and sight

stimulation – the process of causing something to be more active

rehabilitate –return to a healthy or normal life

enrich – make better

socialise – (here) mix and behave with other dogs

Answer this…

Which informal word used in the report describes taking a dog for a walk?

Watch the video online: http://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/lingohack/ep-200101

Transcript

Getting used to new surroundings. Playdoh - just one of the many waggy-tailed residents at Scottish SPCA’s rescue centre in Aberdeenshire - being introduced to a new sensory garden.

It's quite literally a dog's playground - providing scent, stimulation and exercise many of them haven't experienced before.

Louise Griese, Centre Manager

So we do rescue lots of sort of, abandoned, abused animals - and this garden will help to rehabilitate them. It’s going to enrich their life and it’s going to give them skills that will help them in the future. And hopefully give them a bit more confidence and help them to find new homes - which is the main aim.

In recent years – the North East (of Scotland) has become something of a hotspot for illegal animal activity. These pictures show what is believed to be Scotland’s largest puppy farm near Fyvie in 2017. This litter of puppies were born at the rescue centre after their mother was taken into care following a recent raid in Moray.

Louise Griese, Centre Manager

Some puppy farm dogs have never been out of a kennel – so they haven’t been outside, they haven't even walked on grass. The sensory garden is somewhere safe that they can come and learn these skills. This garden is really going to help them with their confidence and help them to socialise them. Some have not even learnt basic, basic skills - so this is really going to boost that for them.

The centre currently has 22 dogs waiting for a forever home. But in the meantime, a new space filled with new scents, surfaces and obstacles - preparing them for ‘walkies’ outside the centre.

Did you get it?

Which informal word used in the report means ‘a walk for a dog’?

The word is ‘walkies’.