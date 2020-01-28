Os cisnes que batem na janela pedindo comida

The story…

The hungry swans

Learn language related to…

Interpersonal relationships

Need-to-know language

irresistible – impossible to refuse

familiar – well-known

nuisance – someone or something that annoys or causes trouble

bother – trouble or difficulty caused by someone or something

Answer this…

How do the swans get residents' attention?

Watch the video online: https://bbc.in/37dPFId

Transcript

David Cotterill-Drew, resident

They're irresistible. They come whether you want them to or not. And they're quite friendly. Where are you going?

This is Jack. He and his family are often seen swanning around this village, in search of a meal.

David Cotterill-Drew, resident

They knock on the door. They damage the letter box because they keep trying to pull the letter box off. And they'll come and knock on the window as well.

They've been a familiar sight in Kirk Hallam in Derbyshire for years. And while some people think they're a nuisance, others say they're part of the community.

David Cotterill-Drew, resident

We put water out for them and we put different types of bread out, some seeded bread and some seeds as well. There are people that do chase them, and we've had a few swans that have been spray painted in the past, so we just keep an eye out for them.

Andy Bennett, resident

They come every day- no bother or nothing [anything]. They just come and see everybody, and then they start toddling off down the street.

Marian Lewis, resident

It seems at night time, they know when to go back home - back to the lake. And it's so lovely to see them. I'd miss them if they weren't here anymore.

Did you get it?

They knock on the doors, the windows and pull the letter boxes.