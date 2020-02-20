Estudo traz esperança a pessoas alérgicas a nozes e castanhas

The story…

New treatment for nut allergy

Learn language related to…

allergies

Need-to-know language…

anaphylaxis – serious allergic reaction to something eaten or touched

hives – condition in which a person develops swollen, itchy red dots on the skin

tolerant – (medical) describes a body which does not react badly to a particular substance

diagnosis – medical judgement of a patient's condition

dietary restrictions – types of food people shouldn't eat to stay healthy

Answer this…

Apart from nuts, which other type of food nut allergy sufferers should avoid?

Watch the video online: https://bbc.in/3266YsS

Transcript

Fourteen-year-old Leia has a life-threatening nut allergy. That means eating or even touching some nuts could lead to anaphylaxis.

Leia, nut allergy sufferer

I'll get hives, normally on my leg. And my lips will go really puffy. And my neck will go really red, and it would start to close up, and it's hard to breathe.

But for the past three years, Leia has been part of a ground-breaking study here at Evelina Children's Hospital.

Dr Helen Brough, Evelina Children's Hospital, London

We were able to show, at the beginning of the study, that she was allergic to all these six nuts, but that she was actually tolerant of these five nuts, that she could then introduce into the diet. And we followed up Leia for three years, and after three years, she had actually outgrown her cashew nut allergy. And so she could then actually eat more nuts than what she was allergic to. And this is really important because most people who have a nut allergy diagnosis are told to avoid all nuts and also potentially sesame seed. So being able to introduce different nuts into their diet under medical supervision, we're able to expand their diet, reduce dietary restrictions, reduce social restrictions, and we've also shown that it improves their quality of life by reducing their anxieties.

Leia, nut allergy sufferer

I'm a lot more… like… confident, and… just, like, happier, because I can do more things.

Did you get it?

Apart from nuts, which other type of food should nut allergy sufferers avoid?

Most people who have a nut allergy diagnosis are told to avoid sesame seeds too.