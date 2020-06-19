Como fazer um safári pelo deserto africano sem sair de casa

Como fazer um safári pelo deserto africano sem sair de casa

The story…

Virtual safari

Learn language related to…

broadcasting

Need-to-know language

live – broadcast as it is happening, not recorded

commentary – spoken description of an event or activity

performance – act of entertaining other people

audience – group of people who come together to watch something

technology – (here) advanced equipment used for communicating and broadcasting

Transcript

On the edge of the vast Kalahari Desert, dawn has lured a group of meerkats out of their burrow, to warm themselves in the winter sun - some more focused on the task than others. Little do they know, or presumably care, but their morning ritual is being broadcast around the world - live – with a commentary from a safari guide.

“Good morning from a beautiful Kalahari morning.”

In distant Essex (in the UK), the Mills family are home.

Transported from the tedium of lockdown to the African wilderness.

Lisa Mills, mother

…. I love the sounds of the bush – it’s relaxing. And it’s something that we can all do together. It does feel as though you could be there with them.

Nothing can beat watching these animals up close like this, but perhaps virtual safaris are the future. During the lockdowns in particular, the number of people watching these animals live, online, on the internet has risen fivefold.

Instead of crowds of tourists, there are a handful of film crews - and it seems like the animals have noticed the difference.

But can this last? Will our appetite for travel return? Or could virtual become the new normal?

Graham Wallington, CEO, WildEarth

I think that virtual tourism in general is definitely part of the future. I think that it is a critical way for us to be able to share our natural heritage with everybody, without damaging that which we love and care about.

Time to track down more wildlife for today's second live performance, before an adoring online audience.

And when you're stuck inside all this time does it allow you to feel almost like you're going outdoors?

Child

Yes.

Reporter

To explore the world a bit?

Child

Yeah but you can't smell anything!

Reporter

That's very true!

No smell - technology and the internet still have their limits.

