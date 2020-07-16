Mergulhadores encontram caverna com indícios de civilização de 11 mil anos no México

A reprodução deste formato de vídeo não é compatível com seu dispositivo

Mergulhadores encontram caverna com indícios de civilização de 11 mil anos no México

The story…

Mexico’s ‘underwater kingdom’

Learn language related to…

discovery

Need-to-know language

unravel – explain after much research

preserved – remained in its original condition

evidence – facts or information that proves something is the way it is

rare – very unusual

excavation – digging out of the ground

Answer this…

What is the name of the vibrant red clay often used for rituals and artwork by the first people to inhabit the Americas?

Watch the video online: https://bbc.in/2ADdVbB

Transcript

Through the darkness and into an underwater kingdom (in Mexico).

Here, scientists hope to find clues which could unravel prehistoric mysteries.

And they did.

The divers discovered a perfectly preserved cave with evidence of mining from 11,000 years ago.

Brandi McDonald, Archaeological science specialist

What’s really remarkable about the sites is the preservation. This is incredibly rare, in archaeology: to find evidence for human activity that’s this old and this well preserved.

They found ancient tools, evidence of fire pits and signs of excavation of ochre – the vibrant red clay often used for rituals and artwork by the first people to inhabit the Americas.

The many hours spent on this underwater exhibition has shone a light on the ancient tribes.

But exactly why they spent their time deep within the cave remains a mystery.

Did you get it?

What is the name of the vibrant red clay often used for rituals and artwork by the first people to inhabit the Americas?