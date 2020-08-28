Iniciativa quer 'levantar astral' da população com distribuição de flores

Iniciativa quer 'levantar astral' da população com distribuição de flores

The story…

Free flowers to bring happiness

Learn language related to…

happiness

Need-to-know language…

lift the spirits – make someone feel happier

spread a smile – make more people happy

joy – feeling of happiness

boost (someone's) morale – make someone feel more positive and confident

random act of kindness – doing something unexpected and thoughtful for someone

Answer this…

Which word is used to describe a collection of flowers, tied together and arranged attractively?

Watch the video online: https://bbc.in/2Pra0m1

Transcript

A gift of flowers is designed to lift the spirits and that's the idea behind the ‘Leaving Smiles UK’ initiative - leaving bunches of blooms in public places for strangers to find.

Ivan Amaral, Leaving Smiles UK

It’s a gift from a stranger. Throughout these times it’s hard to speak to people, it’s hard to get in contact with people, so strangers are who you are going to see. And if we leave the gifts with them and hopefully they kind of spread it. That's what we're looking for.

The florist is donating 50 bunches of flowers each week to volunteers, via social media, who then leave them in random places with a card saying ‘Please take me’.

Lovely! I’m going to take this gorgeous bouquet of flowers and leave it for a stranger somewhere. See if we can spread a smile today.

Smiles that can be seen on the faces of three people who have already taken part in the scheme. Strangers once - now connected through the campaign’s hashtag on Instagram.

Olly Pittaway

During lockdown when everyone's been a bit glum and they can't see their friends or family. I think it's important to be able to spread like, a little bit of joy to someone's life. Even if it's just leaving a bouquet of flowers somewhere.

Alex Biggart

We went up and saw a little tag just basically on the flowers saying ‘Take me’. I thought it was free and took that.

Romey Norton

When you start to think about it, it's such a small gesture that can mean so much. And after such hardship and people going through more than you can imagine, it’s little things like this can really help boost people's morale and confidence.

Olly Pittaway

It brought a massive smile to my face when I saw them because I realised it impacted their day in a positive way. And it's a little gesture from me which, sort of, made their lives a bit more positive.

The hope is that people who receive flowers might be inspired to carry out a random act of kindness of their own.

I’m going to leave these flowers here on this bench. Let’s see who comes and gets them. A few people come to look at the bouquet before some children eventually pluck up the courage to take the flowers to Mum.

This isn't the first scheme to encourage kindness towards strangers, but in these socially distant times, it’s bringing people just that little bit closer.

Did you get it?

