Você confiaria em um carro autoguiado?

A reprodução deste formato de vídeo não é compatível com seu dispositivo

Você confiaria em um carro autoguiado?

The story…

Driverless cars to be on UK roads?

Learn language related to…

driving

Need-to-know language…

test track – private road used for testing vehicles

control freak – person who tries to make things happen the way they want them to

swerving – changing direction suddenly

liable – legally responsible for one’s actions

competent – skilled (in doing something)

Answer this…

How many lives are estimated to be saved by using driverless cars within the next 10 years?

Watch the video online: https://bbc.in/2YDyygO

Transcript

Nasty conditions on the roads today, so would you hand over the control of your car to a computer?

Jon Kay , BBC reporter

So, hands-free.

At a private test track, with no other traffic, I tried out the technology as if I was on a motorway.

Woah! That is a very strange feeling, especially for a control freak like me, but the car is driving itself, and it’s following the lines, the lane that’s there, it’s swerving around, my temptation is to touch it, but I am not. This is really very odd. I’ve never done anything like this before.

At the moment, cars like this tell you to put your hands back on the steering wheel after fifteen seconds. But ministers [politicians] want to know if the technology is now reliable enough to let drivers go hands-free for extended periods of time.

Edmund King, President, The AA

It could actually save lives. It's estimated within a decade this kind of technology could save almost 4,000 lives.

The government will be consulting safety organisations and the industry, but what do drivers think?

Female driver

Yes I do trust the technology. I’ve used most of what’s been invented, but I don’t like that humans don’t have to keep an eye.

Male driver

I think it’s crazy to be fair, driverless cars – well, it’s madness.

Ministers are not yet talking about entirely driverless cars, but if the UK goes further down the hands-free route it could still mean big changes for the law and insurance.

Mathew Avery, Thatcham Research

The difference between you driving and you being liable, and the car driving and the car being liable is huge, and unless the car can drive as well as a competent human being, the car cannot be classed as being automated.

Jon Kay , BBC reporter

I’m resisting the temptation to hold the steering wheel. Woah, okay so there we go!

Back on the test track there’s a lot to get used to, and for ministers a lot to consider.

Driving will certainly be different in the future - the question is how fast do we want things to change?

Did you get it?

How many lives are estimated to be saved by using driverless cars within the next 10 years?