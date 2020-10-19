Aeroporto testa cães treinados para farejar covid-19

smell

sense of smell – ability to smell

olfaction – (also) ability to smell

sniff out – find something through smell

detect – discover something (here, by smell)

odour – unpleasant smell

Where are these Covid-19 sniffer dog trials taking place?

Transcript

This is Asher. He's a medical detection dog. Scientists are hoping specially trained dogs like Asher could be a vital help in the fight against Covid-19.

Dr Claire Guest, Medical Detection Dogs

The dogs have this incredible sense of smell. They have 350 million sensory receptors dedicated to olfaction. Now us poor humans have got five million and we think we can smell pretty well.

Asher's remarkable nose has already been trained to sniff out a number of human diseases like cancer and malaria. Now a joint research project with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Durham University is seeing whether they can detect Covid-19.

Professor James Logan, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

We now know scientifically that diseases change body odour and, you know, dogs are incredibly good at sniffing - and we all know that - but they're also very good at learning as well. And so they can learn the smell of a particular medical condition. We now know that dogs really can do this really well, so we're really hopeful that the dogs will be able to do this with Covid-19.

Helsinki airport in Finland. Trials have already started here, with dogs sniffing passengers as they arrive. This is Kip - one of the dogs being trained to detect Covid-19. He lives with Sam.

Sam Ferguson

I think it is a fantastic project. The capability of dogs to do mass screening in a speedy time is really, really important because Covid's going to be with us for a while yet, so they have a massive part to play.

The dogs are trained by sniffing samples of clothing from people who currently have Covid-19. Researchers say they desperately need more samples and are appealing for help.

