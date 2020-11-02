Férias com distanciamento social? Que tal acampar na parede de uma falésia?

Camping on a cliff edge

Business activities

cooped up – stuck in a place which you cannot leave

transformed – changed completely

diversified – altered its range of activities

saving grace – good thing that stops something or someone being very bad

adapt – change something to suit new conditions

Answer this…

How do you reach your bed on the cliff?

Transcript

Well, at least you don't have to pitch a tent!

Portland in Dorset [in the UK], where Eddie Young is finding that a lot of people want to try cliff camping.

Eddy Young, Young’s Adventure Solutions

The idea of cliff camping is you come down to the cliff edge. You make sure you've got some safety equipment on. Then you abseil. You have a really nice relaxing evening, as relaxing as it can be. And then… leave you to have a good night's sleep. ‘Cause everybody’s been literally cooped up for such a long time, I think they just want to escape.

The tourist industry has been transformed by the pandemic. During the summer, there were days when the UK’s beaches were packed - foreign travel for many no longer an option. But many went to the seaside on last-minute day trips. So, hotels and bed and breakfasts didn't necessarily see the benefit.

Visit Britain’s latest forecast is for a 49 per cent decline in domestic tourism spending this year. That's a 45 billion pound [60 million dollar] loss to the economy.

Eddy Young

At the moment, the rules and regulations are changing so frequently, a lot of the outdoor centres have diversified to offering camping. That’s actually been a saving grace for them.

Tim Muffett, BBC reporter

This feels so weird.

Eddy Young

Alright? How’s that feeling?

Tim Muffett

I've done a few camping trips before. Nothing quite like this!

Eddy Young

Unless you are a climber going into the biggest sort of mountains, you don't really get this experience.

Tim Muffett

So, this is where I'm supposed to sleep. Tell us, how do I go to the loo?

Eddy Young

Well, it’s a bit graphical [graphic], Tim. But can you see this tube that we've got down here?

Tim Muffett

Yeah.

Eddy Young

So, if you do need to go when you've got to go, then you’ve got to be very balanced and delicate and you need to aim it into a plastic bag and then put the plastic bag in that sealed unit. What we don’t want to do is have an effect on the environment.

Many businesses are having to adapt to survive. Offering something different can help. When it comes to camping, this is different.

Right, then. Time to get into my sleeping bag.

The most socially distanced camping experience you could wish for.

Did you get it?

How do you reach your bed on the cliff?