Coalas resgatados de incêndios na Austrália voltam para casa

A reprodução deste formato de vídeo não é compatível com seu dispositivo

Coalas resgatados de incêndios na Austrália voltam para casa

The story…

Koalas return to the wild

Learn language related to…

wildlife

Need-to-know language…

survive – stay alive after injury or illness

ecology – relationship between living things and their environment

raise – take care of something until fully grown

joey – young marsupial such as a kangaroo or koala

thrive – develop; become successful

Answer this…

How many koalas lived on Kangaroo Island before the bushfires?

Watch the video online: https://bbc.in/36p5A7x

Transcript

They survived Australia’s fires. Now, these koalas are ready to go back where they belong.

It’s a very different scene from nearly a year ago - pictures of the badly burned animals shocked the world. Hundreds were brought to this wildlife park when the flames tore through the island.

Dana Mitchell, Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park

As well as being faced with the burns and the starvation and the dehydration, they were also very mentally affected as well. A lot of them were just feeling so terrible that they were just, kind of, cuddled in a ball - they didn’t have that fight response which a wild animal should.

Of the 50,000 koalas living on Kangaroo Island before the bushfires, it’s feared most of them were killed.

Images of the destruction and the loss of wildlife were seen across the globe – prompting millions of dollars in donations.

Helping koalas survive here is vital for Australia’s ecology. It’s the one place where the animals are disease free.

Shaimaa Khalil BBC reporter

For months now, hundreds of koalas have been looked after in the wildlife park, and it’s been a long and tough journey for many of them. The aim is to get them strong enough to survive on their own here in the wild, and today, one of them is being released.

After ten months of care, it’s time for Murton’s big move.

For Dana, it is a bittersweet separation.

Dana Mitchell, Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park

There’s no better feeling watching someone that you’ve helped either raise from a joey or get through all of that treatment, and then you get them back out to the wild, watching them climb back the tree where they’re meant to be.

It’ll take years for the island to recover. But it’s hoped koalas like Murton can still thrive in a much changed habitat.

Did you get it?

How many koalas lived on Kangaroo Island before the bushfires?