Aprenda inglês: A volta por cima da patinação

The story…

Roller-skating making a comeback

Learn language related to…

new hobbies

Need-to-know language…

challenge – something that asks you to prove your ability and skill

switch off – (informal) stop thinking about something; relax

craze – sudden popular activity, usually lasting for a short time

life's too short – (informal) use your time doing things you want to do

captivated – gained people’s interest

Answer this…

How many views did Oumi Janta get for her roller-skating video?

Transcript

From total beginners, to making a career out of it.

The challenge, the joy and the frustration: as plotted on social media by newly qualified doctor and new skater, Kelsey Loveday.

Kelsey Loveday

This is a hobby that gets me out. Moving my body, getting all those feel-good endorphins of active exercise - so I can almost switch off my medical brain, skate around and just let the, sort of, trauma of the pandemic and what I deal with at work, just glide away.

Roller-skating Google searches doubled in recent months. Thanks, in part, to viral skaters like Oumi Janta from Berlin. Last June, she posted this.

Almost three million views later, she's given up her job and made freestyle roller-skating her career.

Oumi Janta

Everything is… has no importance any more when it comes to skating, so you don't think about work, you don't think about money or whatever - you just skate. So this moment has such more [so much] power, it’s just that moment is you and skating. It's amazing.

But it's not just a millennial craze. For Mel Blackwood, a small business at home in Leeds [UK] with skate lessons from the kitchen, is now a full-time job with a shop and staff.

Mel Blackwood, Roller Girl Gang

This time last year, we had a great week if we sold two or three pairs of skates, and now we can be doing ten pairs a day. We're finding our customers are often in their mid to late thirties, forties and beyond. And they're coming and saying, “I used to do this as a child, but I've decided life's too short, and I want to have another go.”

Huge demand for some brands of skate now means long waiting lists. The freedom of roller-skating has captivated so many in these restricted months.

Did you get it?

How many views did Oumi Janta get for her roller-skating video?