Caminhando à noite no Reino Unido

A reprodução deste formato de vídeo não é compatível com seu dispositivo

Caminhando à noite no Reino Unido

The story…

Night walking in the UK

Learn language related to…

darkness

Need-to-know language…

descends – falls; becomes greater

after dark – after sunset

night walker – person who walks at night

forbidding – scary or threatening

Answer this…

Why are more people in the UK walking and running at night?

Transcript

It has, for many of us, become a lockdown ritual. As darkness descends, instead of settling down, it's the moment to head out. Short winter days often mean the only time we can escape for exercise is after dark.

Caroline Whiteman is a passionate night walker.

Caroline Whiteman, night walker

Our hearing becomes more sensitive. My sense of smell is more acute, and you can really appreciate the air on your face in a way that during daylight hours, these things go unnoticed.

With short winter days - and lockdown - walking and running in the dark has for many of us become a daily ritual.

David Sillito, BBC correspondent

So, it's much busier in the streets, isn't it, than it normally is?

Professor Loretta Lees, night walking convert

It certainly is!

I joined Professor Loretta Lees - her specialism: how life is changing in towns and cities.

David Sillito, BBC correspondent

Do you think there will be a positive benefit?

Professor Loretta Lees

I think it will change people's perceptions of safety in their own city, they'll realise that perhaps it's not as unsafe as they, you know, hitherto thought.

Thoughts also shared by Caroline, who feels this is a freedom we should consider more.

David Sillito, BBC correspondent

This does fly in the face of advice, especially for women, about not going out walking at night.

Caroline Whiteman

I agree. And I would challenge that and say that everybody should be entitled to have an experience and have an adventure by night, and that shouldn't just be the preserve of men. We've been conditioned as women to believe that we have no place out in the night, and yet when you can create a place of safety for yourself whilst night walking, it builds confidence.

It's different neighbourhood to neighbourhood. But for some of us, lockdown has made the dark a little less forbidding.

Did you get it?

Why are more people in the UK walking and running at night?