Voltaremos a trabalhar em escritório como antes da pandemia?
The story…
The future of the office
Learn language related to…
working from home
Need-to-know language…
struggling – finding something difficult
aberration – different to normal, often negative
splitting – dividing into two
hybrid – combination of two factors
through the roof – raise to a very high level
Answer this…
According to Tushar Agarwal, what are companies and people demanding more
of?
Watch the video online: https://bbc.in/3uoXzdM
Transcript
Remember this? This is what an office looks like. During the pandemic, millions
of people swapped their large open-plan offices for their living rooms. Now,
some companies say their employees need never come back in.
Brynn Harrington - Vice President of People Growth, Facebook
Facebook believes that remote working is the future. We think in the future we're
going to increasingly take work to people versus need to bring people to work.
We also want to be able to give our employees choice to live and build lives in
places that they love - and we want to increase our ability to hire from places
around the world, not just places where we currently have offices.
Nina Nanji - BBC Reporter
But isn't everyone fed up of working from home by now? Some people must be
desperate to get back into the office.
Brynn Harrington - Vice President of People Growth, Facebook
It's really interesting! In our data we're seeing that some people are having an
amazing experience while they’re working from home, and some people are
really struggling. So, the big picture to takeaway is that this is a really, really
personalised thing for people.
Facebook estimates that more than half of its staff could work remotely in the
coming years, but it insists the move is not about saving costs. And it says it’s
committed to keeping its offices - like this one - open.
Other tech giants such as Microsoft and Twitter have also indicated staff could
stay remote - even after lockdowns ease. On Wall Street, they seem less
enthusiastic about the idea. The boss of Goldman Sachs rejected working from
home as a new normal - labelling it an 'aberration' instead. There are also fears it
could create more inequality.
Professor Nick Bloom - Economist, Stanford University
The problem is, if you're working from home five days a week and most of the
rest of the team is in the office, you're likely to lose out in terms of promotions
and, you know, pay increases. And looking at the data, it's clear that we see a
much higher share of particularly women with young kids, disabled people,
people living very far from the office that look like they're going to choose to
work from home for five days a week.
For many companies, the answer probably lies somewhere in the middle - with
workers splitting their time between office and home.
Tushar Agarwal - Co-founder and CEO, Hubble
The office does have a future, we believe the future is hybrid. We believe the
future is flexible. The demand for flexible workspace has just gone through the
roof. Just in the month of March, we're back to about sixty to seventy percent of
pre-Covid levels, and actually huge amounts of companies that are demanding
flexible space used to be in traditional need space, so now people want more and
more flexibility than ever before.
One thing's clear - the world of work will look very different to how it did before
this crisis.
Did you get it?
Flexibility. Companies want more flexible space and people want more flexibility
than ever before.