'Nunca é tarde para aprender!': como a pandemia aproximou idosos da tecnologia
Digital skills: “You’re never too old to learn!”
technology
video chat – take part in a face-to-face conversation over the internet
tablet – small piece of computing equipment with a touchscreen
video calling – contacting and talking to people over the internet
connectivity – ability of a computer or device to ‘talk’ to another computer or
device
engagement – involvement (with something)
Who did Ron contact for the first time in 45 years?
Watch the video online: https://bbc.in/3aybdE1
Transcript
Ron and Jean were married for 56 years, but at the start of the pandemic Jean
died of cancer.
Ron Dalton
Three weeks after we got the funeral over with, lockdown came - it couldn’t have
come at a worse time.
Stuck shielding at home for months, Ron faced his grief alone until he decided to
learn how to video chat.
Ron Dalton
To be quite honest, without my iPad I’d have been totally lost. In my particular
position, it is brilliant because I can’t walk, so it’s been a godsend to be able to
talk to people, you know, without going out of my house.
He was remotely taught digital skills by local charities in Leeds [in the north of
England]. After never having touched a tablet device before last year, he’s now
used his to find bereavement counselling and chat to people.
Ron Dalton
At least you’re not talking to faceless people - when you talk to them on the
phone, you can’t imagine who you’re really talking to. I’ve got in touch with a
cousin of mine in Kent [UK], who I haven’t spoke [spoken] to for 45 years, and
I’ve got through to her on Messenger and all you do is press a camera thing and
it gets you through. Unbelievable.
Laxmi Gopal, BBC reporter
And Ron’s experience reflects a trend among his generation. An Ofcom study
[UK’s telecoms regulator], found the proportion of over-65s using video calling
nearly tripled after lockdown, and the Leeds branch of Age UK says during the
pandemic it has seen a doubling in demand for its digital support services among
older people.
Of course, it is not about replacing face-to-face contact, but simply offering
more options.
Lee Potter, Age UK, Leeds
It is about giving people that choice. We’re trying to give people the skills to…
and the access to the devices and the connectivity which there are all challenges
that we face, but if we can encourage people to give it a go so they can see what
it’s like and to use it if they need to.
There’s work to be done to ensure wider access to the internet and devices for
the older community but the past year of lockdown has at least encouraged
more engagement. And the final thought from Ron on Zoom…
Ron Dalton
You’re never too old to learn – it’s as simple as that, if I could [can] learn,
anybody can.
He got in touch with his cousin in Kent [UK].