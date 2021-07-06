Solução ou problema? Cidades britânicas testam esquema de aluguel de patinete elétrico
The story…
E-scooter rental trials
Learn language related to…
E-scooters
Need-to-know language…
joyriders– people who ride transport dangerously and quickly for pleasure
threat – something dangerous
congestion – too much traffic meaning movement is difficult
network – group of interconnected things or people
legalised – to be made legal
Answer this…
Watch the video online: https://bbc.in/3aybdE1
Transcript
Joyriders on rental e-scooters put themselves in danger -but they also put
others at risk. They're a threat to pedestrians and to other road users -and the
scooters themselves get in the way. Elaine Maries knows the risks. She's partially
sighted and relies on Inca (her guide dog) to help guide her around town.
Elaine Maries -Pedestrian
I heard some screaming, and then the next thing I knew, I'd actually been hit by
somebody that had come round the corner, gone straight into me -I then lost my
balance, ended up falling on Inca, bruised my elbow and my knee -which then
meant, you know, you just don’t go out.
The Department for Transport told the BBC the incident is a matter for the
police. 31 towns are already part of the government's e-scooter rental trials, with
six London boroughs getting e-scooter rental schemes today.
The aim is to learn more about the risks and benefits of e-scooters, says the
Department for Transport. It believes they can help reduce congestion and
pollution, but wants to make them safer and to find ways to reduce bad
behaviour.
Justin Rowlatt – BBC Reporter
So the government believes these things can encourage us all to leave our cars
at home. The idea is they kind of extend the transport network, by giving us
another way to get around. And the operators of the London scheme say many of
the issues people have with e-scooters can be addressed.
Alan Clarke -Director of Policy, Lime
We're using designated parking areas, so when you finish your ride, you go to
lock the scooter on your app, you go to press ‘end ride’ -if you're outside of a
parking zone, what we’ll do is actually show you within our app where the nearest
appropriate parking location is and how you can get there.
Some environmental campaigners are saying now private e-scooters should be
legalised too.
Hirra Khan Adeogun -Climate charity, Possible
The research shows that private e-scooters are what really get people out of
their cars. Because they own them, they're not leaving them around.
So, if you hate e-scooters, be warned – the chances are you will be seeing more of
them in our towns and cities in the years to come.
Did you get it?
How many towns in the UK are already part of the government's e-scooter rental
trials?
31 towns are already part of the government's e-scooter rental trials.