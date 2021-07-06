Solução ou problema? Cidades britânicas testam esquema de aluguel de patinete elétrico

Há 14 minutos

The story…

E-scooter rental trials

Learn language related to…

E-scooters

Need-to-know language…

joyriders– people who ride transport dangerously and quickly for pleasure

threat – something dangerous

congestion – too much traffic meaning movement is difficult

network – group of interconnected things or people

legalised – to be made legal

Answer this…

How many towns in the UK are already part of the government's e-scooter rental

trials?

Watch the video online: https://bbc.in/3aybdE1

Transcript

Joyriders on rental e-scooters put themselves in danger -but they also put

others at risk. They're a threat to pedestrians and to other road users -and the

scooters themselves get in the way. Elaine Maries knows the risks. She's partially

sighted and relies on Inca (her guide dog) to help guide her around town.

Elaine Maries -Pedestrian

I heard some screaming, and then the next thing I knew, I'd actually been hit by

somebody that had come round the corner, gone straight into me -I then lost my

balance, ended up falling on Inca, bruised my elbow and my knee -which then

meant, you know, you just don’t go out.

The Department for Transport told the BBC the incident is a matter for the

police. 31 towns are already part of the government's e-scooter rental trials, with

six London boroughs getting e-scooter rental schemes today.

The aim is to learn more about the risks and benefits of e-scooters, says the

Department for Transport. It believes they can help reduce congestion and

pollution, but wants to make them safer and to find ways to reduce bad

behaviour.

Justin Rowlatt – BBC Reporter

So the government believes these things can encourage us all to leave our cars

at home. The idea is they kind of extend the transport network, by giving us

another way to get around. And the operators of the London scheme say many of

the issues people have with e-scooters can be addressed.

Alan Clarke -Director of Policy, Lime

We're using designated parking areas, so when you finish your ride, you go to

lock the scooter on your app, you go to press ‘end ride’ -if you're outside of a

parking zone, what we’ll do is actually show you within our app where the nearest

appropriate parking location is and how you can get there.

Some environmental campaigners are saying now private e-scooters should be

legalised too.

Hirra Khan Adeogun -Climate charity, Possible

The research shows that private e-scooters are what really get people out of

their cars. Because they own them, they're not leaving them around.

So, if you hate e-scooters, be warned – the chances are you will be seeing more of

them in our towns and cities in the years to come.

