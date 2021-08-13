O piano inteligente que aprendeu a compor música

Há 12 minutos

The story…

Piano artificial intelligence

Learn language related to…

music

Need-to-know language…

improvising – creating something spontaneously, without planning it

composing – creating a piece of music, writing or poetry

original – not copied; created by the artist

innovative – using new methods and ideas

showcasing – demonstrating the best of something

Answer this…

Which phrase in the report means ‘to go on tour’?

Transcript

Alexandros Markeas has been making music pretty much his entire life. But now, he is no longer making it on his own.

He sits at his piano, improvising, composing, bringing together different notes and sounds - then the automated piano next to him responds.

Artificial intelligence conjuring up new music all by itself. A creative relationship back and forth - synergy between man and machine.

Alexandros Markeas, Composer

I’m interested in acting, having a reaction and reacting to the reaction. Because in the end I’m always the one who manages it. I’m here now and I want to create music that results from a surprise, from something I didn’t expect.

A team of local scientists develop the software, inputting data and teaching the machine to make choices. The priority - to create something completely original and innovative.

Jérôme Nika, Scientific researcher

The direction in which artistic projects push the machines is to go and look for the frontier of error [eg: mistakes], the frontier of the bizarre [eg: unusual] rather than in trying to reproduce as faithfully as possible a human sound.

Ultimately, Alexandros wants to take the show on the road, performing for audiences, showcasing this new way of working. A musical partnership unlike any that’s gone before.

