Conheça Ai-Da, o robô artista que pinta autorretratos

Há 12 minutos

art

self-portraits – images that artists make of their own appearance

creative – ability to use imagination to make something

painting – an artistic picture made using paint

artwork – paintings, drawings and other pieces of art

What does Ai-Da say she enjoys doing?

Meet Ai-Da, the robot artist.

It's a slow and steady process but effective. These are a few of her recent self-portraits. And what's more, she's happy to have a chat!

How are you today?

Ai-Da, robot

I am well, thank you.

How would you rate yourself as an artist?

I love to be creative. I enjoy being someone who makes people think.

She answers questions, each painting is different and a surprise. You could almost say she has a personality.

Priya Khanchandani, Curator, Design Museum (London)

Fundamentally, it's… that's a funny question. I think the prospect of getting to know her is hilarious. But at the same time, I mean, peering over her now. And I do think … I think her makers probably considered that they had some form of relationship whether that is reciprocated or not.

David Sillito, BBC reporter

Ai-Da could you look across there to the camera? We are all used to these days, talking to machines and our phones but creativity is [a] rather different question and this is meant to be a little bit unsettling - a little unnerving.

Aidan Mellor, Ai-Da Project

The thing that concerns us about technology is the fact that we don't know the domino effect of it. Ai-Da foreshadows many technologies coming through and she poses those questions by her artwork, to say - this is what's coming through - are we happy with that?

So, Ai-Da the artist, it's painting today, who knows what, tomorrow?

What does Ai-Da say she enjoys doing?