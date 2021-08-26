Conheça Ai-Da, o robô artista que pinta autorretratos
The story…
Meet the robot artist
Learn language related to…
art
Need-to-know language…
self-portraits – images that artists make of their own appearance
creative – ability to use imagination to make something
painting – an artistic picture made using paint
artwork – paintings, drawings and other pieces of art
Answer this…
What does Ai-Da say she enjoys doing?
Transcript
Meet Ai-Da, the robot artist.
It's a slow and steady process but effective. These are a few of her recent self-portraits. And what's more, she's happy to have a chat!
How are you today?
Ai-Da, robot
I am well, thank you.
How would you rate yourself as an artist?
I love to be creative. I enjoy being someone who makes people think.
She answers questions, each painting is different and a surprise. You could almost say she has a personality.
Priya Khanchandani, Curator, Design Museum (London)
Fundamentally, it's… that's a funny question. I think the prospect of getting to know her is hilarious. But at the same time, I mean, peering over her now. And I do think … I think her makers probably considered that they had some form of relationship whether that is reciprocated or not.
David Sillito, BBC reporter
Ai-Da could you look across there to the camera? We are all used to these days, talking to machines and our phones but creativity is [a] rather different question and this is meant to be a little bit unsettling - a little unnerving.
Aidan Mellor, Ai-Da Project
The thing that concerns us about technology is the fact that we don't know the domino effect of it. Ai-Da foreshadows many technologies coming through and she poses those questions by her artwork, to say - this is what's coming through - are we happy with that?
So, Ai-Da the artist, it's painting today, who knows what, tomorrow?
Did you get it?
What does Ai-Da say she enjoys doing?
Ai-Da says she enjoys being someone who makes people think.