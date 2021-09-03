A 'arte sensorial' feita por artistas com deficiência visual

The story…

‘Paintings’ for people with visual impairment

Learn language related to…

senses

Need-to-know language…

texture – physical feel of a surface

contrast – difference between elements of the artwork (such as colour)

tactile – perceptible by touch

sighted – someone who has the ability to see

triggers – causes an intense reaction

Answer this…

When experiencing the art, what suggestion is given to those who can see?

Transcript

Art tends to be, by its very nature, a visual medium. A display of colour and light, texture and contrast.

But galleries like this have long struggled to cater for those whose vision is impaired. So, here at Utrecht's Centraal Museum [Netherlands] they are moving beyond two dimensions, transforming paintings into sculptures.

You don't look at this art. You touch it. You smell it. You listen to it. The visual becomes physical. Spectacle is replaced by something much more tactile.

Farid El Manssouri - museum visitor

The second painting from what I felt, that was just a regular painting. From what I felt, there were all kinds of blocks. One can feel very well - the kind of shapes those blocks are.

Sighted visitors are encouraged to cover their eyes, so they too can experience the exhibition in a new way. It has been described as a first experiment, art for everyone, that triggers all the senses.

Did you get it?

